Abu Dhabi Police reported that the movement of unlicensed trailers or that do not meet the security and safety conditions on internal and external roads is in violation of the provisions of the Traffic and Traffic Law in accordance with Article 96, which stipulates a fine of 1,000 dirhams in two cases: The first is when towing a vehicle, boat or vehicle without a license And the second is when towing a vehicle, boat or vehicle in a way that does not meet the conditions of security and safety.

She called on the owners of trailers and semi-trailers of all types and sizes to provide safety conditions represented in a red rear lamp and a reflective panel to alert road users, to ensure that they comply with safety requirements, and to review the Directorate of Drivers and Vehicles Licensing to conduct the necessary technical examination and licensing, and to legally set number plates for them. And extract an “extra number plate” that is placed in the back of the trailer.

She pointed out the need to ensure the validity of the trailers to run on the roads with high efficiency, and that there are no problems that cause the trailer to be invalid, or have malfunctions, with the consequences that may harm the owners drivers.

It pointed out its efforts to intensify oversight through traffic teams and elements, which continues its work in controlling the owners of violating trailers, referring the violating drivers to the judicial authorities, and taking the necessary and legal measures against the perpetrators.



