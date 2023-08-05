The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, urged the public – especially drivers and road users – to be aware of the importance of preserving the civilized appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by avoiding dumping waste from vehicles on the road while driving, in which Article (71) of the Traffic Law applies. Violating it will result in a fine of 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points for drivers who cause this violation.

And she called on motorists to abide by and alert passengers with them to dump garbage and waste in the places designated for them, take into account environmental safety and public health, and participate in promoting positive behaviors, explaining that this behavior may cause environmental pollution. And she urged the need to cooperate with the competent authorities in caring for health, safety and the environment, by disposing of used waste in closed garbage containers.