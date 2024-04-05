The Dubai Traffic Court convicted a driver who drove his vehicle recklessly, endangering his safety and the lives of others by performing what is known as “drifting,” which led to damage to the road surface. The court ruled to fine him 1,000 dirhams.

The court stated, in the merits of its ruling, that the certain evidence was based on the validity and safety of the charge attributed to the accused, who admitted to driving the vehicle in a way that endangered the lives of others, during his investigation by the Public Prosecution, and he also admitted this during the court session, which expressed its confidence in his confession at all stages. The suit.

She indicated that, based on the evidence and his confession, she ruled to convict him, but she saw in the circumstances of the incident what necessitated the use of clemency towards him.

