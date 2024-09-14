The Dubai Misdemeanor Court has fined a European national 1,000 dirhams for insulting an employee by using a foul language in English.

The case facts stated that the accused was on his way to conduct a transaction in one of the departments, and he parked his car in the parking lot designated for employees, so the security officer asked him to move it immediately to another location.

Instead of the accused responding, he started insulting the employee, repeating the word more than once, which prompted the victim to file a report with the police. The Public Prosecution referred him to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of insult. He confessed to committing the crime before the Public Prosecution and the court, which ruled to convict him and showed leniency towards him, settling for a fine.