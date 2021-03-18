Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of trailers and semi-trailers of all types and sizes to the importance of providing security and safety conditions (a red backlight and a reflective plate to alert road users) and to ensure that they comply with safety requirements and review the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate to conduct the necessary technical examination, license them and set their number plates legally. .

It stated that the operation of unlicensed trailers or those that do not meet security and safety conditions on internal and external roads is in violation of the provisions of the Traffic and Traffic Law in accordance with Article 96, which stipulated a fine of 1000 dirhams in two cases, the first when towing a vehicle, boat or vehicle without a license, and the second when towing a vehicle or A boat or vehicle in a way that does not meet the security and safety conditions.

And it urged to ensure that trailers are capable of running on the roads with high efficiency or problems caused by the lack of validity of the trailer, or the presence of faults in them, which may result in the consequences that may harm their drivers.

It pointed to its efforts to intensify monitoring through traffic teams and personnel, which continues its work in controlling the owners of violating trailers, referring violating drivers to the judicial authorities, and taking the necessary and legal measures against the perpetrators.