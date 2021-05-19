Abu Dhabi Police announced that it will impose a fine of 1000 dirhams for those who stop out of curiosity near accidents, which hinders traffic.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority have warned the public of the dangers of gathering during traffic accidents and fires, as this poses a threat to their lives and is considered an uncivilized behavior and obstructs the efforts of the first responder teams and distracts them from performing their basic tasks, and obstructs the arrival of police, civil defense, ambulance and rescue vehicles to the site of the accident.

She emphasized the firm implementation of Article 74 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law, which states that “obstructing traffic (gathering) during accidents” requires a fine of 1000 dirhams.





