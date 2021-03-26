The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City revealed that it carried out 236.6 thousand inspection and guidance visits last year, including 102.3 thousand inspection visits related to public health in shops, work sites and industrial areas, and 134.3 thousand awareness-raising visits to preserve the public appearance.

As part of a campaign it launched recently under the name “The beauty of our city with its cleanliness,” the municipality warned against random throwing of garbage and garbage, pointing out that a fine of 1000 dirhams was imposed on commercial stores that do not have waste containers.

In detail, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, launched a community campaign on its official pages on social media platforms, to preserve the cultural appearance from the manifestations of inconvenience and distortions of random waste dumping. The campaign, called “The beauty of our city with its cleanliness”, aims to raise awareness of the laws and decisions issued by the municipality regarding the protection of the cultural appearance.

The municipality warned community members and shop owners against throwing garbage and garbage on the streets, pointing out that a fine of 1000 dirhams was imposed on the owners of shops that do not have bins or containers to be used by the public to dispose of garbage and garbage.

The municipality stressed that its inspection teams are intensifying their monitoring campaigns, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer), on shops, business sites and residential areas, to preserve the general appearance.

The municipality stated that the inspection teams were able over the past year to carry out about 102 thousand and 320 field visits to inspect public health procedures, and 134 thousand and 318 field visits to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the general appearance of the city, in addition to 1724 visits that included construction sites and projects within the municipality’s scope of work.

Distance education

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City confirmed that the Mussafah Municipality Center has implemented two informational campaigns to preserve the public appearance: the first is titled “Preserve the appearance of your city – random throwing”, and the second is titled “Together to reduce disturbances”, explaining that they targeted investors, owners and community members in Mussafah Industrial City, and Mafraq Industrial, Al-Nouf, and Hameem, to raise awareness of the need to adhere to the laws to preserve the public appearance, and to preserve the environment, health and safety.





