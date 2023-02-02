Individuals monitored uncivilized behaviors committed by some drivers, including throwing cigarette butts, plastic bags, empty water bottles, Karak cups, etc., from vehicle windows while driving in public parking lots, or while walking on public roads, which causes waste to spread and plastic bags are blown by the wind.

They stressed the importance of tightening the penalty for violators of traffic and environmental laws, raising the level of environmental awareness among drivers of the importance of preserving the environment and the civilized appearance of the state, and throwing waste in its designated places.

Drivers reported that they were fined 1,000 dirhams, and six traffic points were scored, for throwing a cigarette butt out of the window of the vehicle while driving on the road, pointing out that the penalty for this behavior is severe.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police has tightened control measures against violators, and has violated hundreds of drivers over the past years, due to dumping waste on roads and public facilities while driving their vehicles, advising road users to throw garbage in the places designated for it, taking into account environmental safety and public health, and preserving the civilized appearance of the emirate. .

And she called on motorists to adhere to and alert passengers with them not to throw any waste, and to participate in promoting positive behaviors by preserving the environment and the general appearance of cities, explaining that “this behavior may cause environmental pollution,” and urged cooperation with the competent authorities in caring for health, safety and the environment by disposing of Waste used in closed garbage containers.

And she pointed out that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law clarified in Article No. 71 that “throwing waste from vehicles on the road is a violation while driving,” a fine of 1,000 dirhams, and the registration of six traffic points.

She stressed keenness to continue her efforts to educate drivers and road users to avoid uncivilized behaviors that some drivers commit carelessly and cause environmental distortion.

Tobacco and children

The Public Prosecution stated that smoking in public and private transportation and in closed places when a child is present is one of the prohibited acts according to the Child Rights Law “Wadimah”, adding that it is also prohibited to sell or attempt to sell tobacco or its products to a child.

The seller has the right to ask the buyer to provide evidence that he has reached the age of 18.

Traffic men and patrols at the state level, as part of their daily work, began seizing smokers inside vehicles in the presence of children under the age of 12, and the fine for those caught for the first time is 500 dirhams, while the fine in the event of a repeat violation is 10 thousand dirhams, according to what was stipulated. Tobacco Control Act.

Article (21) of the Child Protection Law “Wadimah” stipulates that smoking is prohibited in public and private transportation and in closed places when a child is present.

The UAE government confirmed through its official portal that reducing the consumption of smoke and tobacco products is one of the national indicators listed under the axis of a health system with international standards.

She warned that the law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18, prohibits smoking in public transport, public places such as places of worship, educational and health institutes and sports facilities, and prohibits the import of sweets, children’s toys, and other similar products that are manufactured in the form of derivatives. Tobacco, which may indirectly tempt the younger generation to get into the habit of smoking.