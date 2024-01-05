Abu Dhabi Police has warned vehicle drivers against overtaking from the shoulder of the road, as overtaking from the shoulder poses a danger to the lives of road users, and is used in emergency situations, to provide quick paths for ambulances, civil defense and police vehicles, to carry out emergency and urgent services.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center and as part of the “You Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the violation of overtaking from the shoulder of the road, and explained that the shoulder of the road is designated for emergency vehicles in order to enhance speedy access to accident sites, assist the injured, and save their lives, noting that Article No. “42” of the Traffic Law The Federal Reserve stipulates that “overtaking on the shoulder of the road” is a violation worth 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points.