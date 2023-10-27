Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Turkey turns 100 on Sunday. But there isn’t much to celebrate. The situation regarding the economy, human rights and the rule of law is sobering.

Ankara – On October 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Türkiye founded. Preparations are taking place across the country for the weekend’s celebrations of the Republic’s 100th anniversary. Fighter planes fly over the Bosphorus for their show on Sunday. Soldiers can be seen in combat operations in a martial advertising video to mark Turkey’s 100th anniversary. The accompanying rap song opens with the words “Martyrs don’t die. – the homeland is indivisible” (Turkish: “Şehitler ölmez – vatan bölünmez”).

Conflicts in the region are weighing on Turkey

But the celebrations are overshadowed by conflicts in the region. Since the terrorist militia Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, the Gaza war has been raging with thousands of deaths. Hundreds of victims are added every day. president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has apparently miscalculated. Both Israel and the West ignore the powerful man in Ankara. After all, he has declared his loyalty to Hamas. This is not a terrorist organization, but a liberation group that wants to liberate its country and people. Erdogan’s words have caused outrage in the West.

Friction between Ankara and the West

The conflict between Ankara and the West has been going on for a long time. The Turkish president has repeatedly behaved like a bully in the recent past. Erdogan had threatened his neighbor and NATO partner Greece with an invasion and an attack with “Tayfun missiles” if the country did not “demilitarize” several of its islands in the Aegean.

The country also ignored warnings from Washington and still purchased the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The consequence was to be expected. The Turkish government pulled out of the F-35 program. A fifth generation fighter jet. For years now, Washington has been trying to get modern F-16 fighter jets, but so far in vain.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apparently had different ideas about the West. © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

Massive human rights violations in Turkey

The problems are also getting worse within the country. Since the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, Erdogan has arrested hundreds of thousands of people on terrorism charges. This refers to alleged followers of the preacher Fethullah Gülen, who has lived in exile in the US since 1999. After the attempted coup, Erdogan had the movement classified as a terrorist organization and its followers persecuted.

Brutal action against Kurds

Erdogan also continues to take brutal action against Kurds. MPs, mayors and even the co-chair of the pro-Kurdish HDP have continued to sit innocently behind bars for years. Ordinary Kurdish party members and journalists are repeatedly arrested. Demonstrations by Kurdish people are also brutally suppressed by the Turkish police.

The language of over 20 million Kurds is still barely visible in schools. People of Kurdish origin will have to wait a long time for instruction in their native language, even after 100 years of the founding of the republic. The genocide of the Kurds in Dersim in 1938 or the murders of thousands in the 1990s by the gendarmerie secret service “JITEM” were also not fully investigated.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo series

The wishes of human rights organizations and reality are drifting apart

Human rights activists draw a sobering assessment of 100 years of Türkiye. “On this anniversary, as a human rights activist, I would have liked the head of state of Turkey to step in front of the camera and say: We want a new beginning with the Kurds, with the citizens of this country. I apologize for causing too much suffering to the Kurds. From now on, the Kurdish language will be equated with the Turkish one. The Kurds in the east, in Kurdistan, are allowed to manage their daily affairs themselves and not ask distant Ankara for everything. I release all political prisoners. We, Turks, Kurds, Armenians, Christians, Sunnis, Alevis and Yezidis want to celebrate 100 years of the Republic together. We also want peace with the Kurds in Syria, Iraq and Iran,” said the Middle East advisor of the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP), Dr. Kamal Sido, in conversation with our editorial team.

Türkiye is attacking Kurds in its neighboring country

The reality of the Kurdish people looks bleak. Erdogan occupies large parts of neighboring Syria. The city of Afrin since 2018. While the Kurdish population was over 90 percent until then, this has now fallen to under 30 percent. The Turkish Air Force has been bombing targets in northern Syria (Kurdish: “Rojava”) again for weeks, including electricity and waterworks. As a result, around 2 million people in the region are cut off from water and electricity supplies.

The country is also doing very badly economically. Inflation is at 57.25 percent and the Turkish lira remains in free fall, only impoverishing people further. The US dollar is now worth 28.19 TL. Five years ago it was 5.43 TL. The “Turkey century” promised in the election campaign is still a long time coming.

International organizations give Turks a miserable report

And the international institutions confirm Turkey’s poor situation; from human rights to the economy, the country can hardly record any positive development. In the rule of law index by the non-governmental organization World Justice Project, Turkey ranks 117th out of 142 countries. In Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index, Turkey ranks 165th out of 180. And in the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg’s democracy index, the country only manages to rank 132nd out of 177.

The country is sinking more and more into corruption scandals and is trying to paint a positive image internally by controlling the media. The so-called disinformation law repeatedly blocks internet sites or social media accounts and prevents critical reporting on the AKP government. There is currently no end in sight to the downward spiral in Turkey.