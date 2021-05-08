D.he time was pressing. A 65-year-old man slipped on the north side of the Brünnstein in the Bavarian Prealps in the early evening. He was unable to continue the descent due to severe pain. There was little time before dark. But the helpers of the Red Cross managed to rescue the injured person with a breathtaking helicopter maneuver that evening in September 2015, as emergency paramedic Birgit Lotter recalls as part of a contemporary witness project from Germany’s largest aid organization. It’s just one of countless missions: This Saturday, the German Red Cross eV (DRK) is celebrating its centenary with a digital celebration and a greeting from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In fact, the Red Cross movement is more than half a century older. The Swiss businessman Henry Dunant launched it on January 17, 1863 as an initiative for a neutral group of helpers during the war. The symbol of the red cross was chosen as the inversion of the Swiss flag in his honor. In the same year, the first German branch, the Württemberg Medical Association, was founded in Stuttgart. In the next few years, numerous clubs followed, in which women were mainly involved at the beginning. Among other things, they performed medical services during the war and looked for missing persons.

In the course of the demilitarization of Germany after the First World War, the movement had to reposition itself: on January 25, 1921, the state associations merged to form the umbrella organization of the German Red Cross, which, according to its statutes, primarily wanted to devote itself to charitable and welfare-oriented peace tasks.

From 1933 onwards, during the National Socialist era, the Red Cross was gradually brought into line, SS members took on leadership tasks and excluded Jewish members. After France and the Soviet Union dissolved the DRK in their zones of occupation at the end of the war, the umbrella organization was re-established in the Federal Republic of Germany in 1950 and in the GDR in 1952. After the reunification, the two societies came together again.

From the mountain rescue service to the rescue service

To this day, the DRK has fulfilled the framework set in 1921 with many activities: Among other things, it is involved in mountain and water rescue, in disaster relief, but also in the social field, runs kindergartens, retirement homes and rescue services, delivers “meals on wheels” and organizes blood donations. The German Red Cross is also active internationally, for example in refugee camps in Bangladesh or after natural disasters such as the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.



Since 2017 President of the DRK: Gerda Hasselfeldt

Umbrella association president Gerda Hasselfeldt considers this range and international networking to be the strengths of the DRK: “There’s something for every talent here.” Almost three million members, around 180,000 full-time employees and 443,000 volunteers are involved in 19 regional associations and in the sisterhood of the DRK . “The willingness to volunteer is an incredibly large pound in our society,” says the former CSU politician, who was elected DRK President on December 1, 2017. The helpers are on duty at night as well as on weekends. Full-time and volunteer workers worked closely together, and many helpers appreciated the sense of community.

“An idea that will hopefully carry on for a long time”

The 100th anniversary falls in the middle of one of the largest missions of the aid organization – the corona pandemic. Initially, she was involved in setting up test stations, among other things, and now the helpers are also deployed in around 300 vaccination centers. “It’s a very intensive mission,” says Hasselfeldt. “That was a great achievement. I am convinced: Without the aid organizations, neither the establishment nor the operation of the centers would have been possible. ”She was particularly impressed by the commitment to the tests, for example in a comprehensive campaign in old people’s and nursing homes during the Christmas season.

Hasselfeldt would like the nursing professions to be more valued in the future. In the event of a crisis, she suggests care support staff: Volunteers who, after a short training period, can support care staff in difficult phases – “a consequence of the experience of the pandemic”. The supplies of materials for general health protection of the population should also be given greater weight.

“But we’re on the right track.” With a view to the commitment of the DRK helpers, Hasselfeldt says: “The global sense of community to help others, no matter where, no matter what the reason, simply because they need help, that’s a wonderful one An idea that will hopefully last for a long time. “