D.he first of the early stories her publisher published for Patricia Highsmith’s centenary under the title “Ladies” is about a 15th century Scottish women’s convent. A strict one, because men only knew his inmates from the Bible. After the monastery took in an abandoned child, the trouble began. Because it was a little boy. “We’ll just give him a maiden name and won’t say anything,” two sisters decided. Even Mary, as he or she was now called, was not told anything. “A boy is what happens when a child is not a girl,” but they are extinct.

But soon Mary seemed to want to make her own sense of the matter with the men. He became insubordinate, read botanical books, despised teaching, and could no longer be tamed by punishment. In the end, the monastery is blown up after Mary has gotten his farewell. Using explosives from firecrackers that were used to “dissect” frogs in biology classes.

Patricia Highsmith was eighteen when she wrote this legend about frogs that were chloroformed and then blown up. Animal killers and torturers will never have it good with her. Born in a Texas wasteland, she now lives and studies in New York. Mary is her first name. She has read a lot from childhood, including anatomy and psychopathology, noted that she was born on the same day as Edgar Allan Poe, dates men, but prefers women, and begins working as a comic book writer. Besides, stories with corpses. In 1945 she wrote the last of this volume: about a stock trader who privately and lovingly studies snails, which after eight pages of history have multiplied in his house so much that he suffocates disgustingly on them. Animal love can also end in horror. In the same year she begins the novel, which she will make known in 1951 because Alfred Hitchcock used it for a film, “Strangers on a Train” (“Two Strangers on a Train”).



Patricia Highsmith, born in 1957 in the garden of her Hudson home

:



Image: INTERFOTO





When Highsmith died in Locarno in 1995, she was a world writer without an American publisher with twenty-two novels, nine volumes of short stories and a volume of essays on the production of plots and suspense fiction. Her abandoned notebooks show how much she worked on this work. She rewrites her novels without ceasing, sometimes for years and with great effort.

On the one hand, in order to arrive at the style and explanation-free prose that Peter Handke once adhered to her. She wanted to see the facts like pebbles. Not only does it record times, clothing, gestures and interiors meticulously and laconically so that the readers hardly notice which motivations and actions they are drawn into by descriptions. “Bruno had strange feet, he noticed, but maybe it was also due to the shoes, the elongated, smooth caps of which were reminiscent of Bruno’s angular chin,” he says after a few minutes of that encounter of strangers on the train, and looking back it is already clear here how much the two men will be connected not only through their murders.