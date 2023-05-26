Henry Kissinger turns 100. For more than half a century, the Grand Old Man of American foreign policy, first on the proscenium of the administration and then behind the scenes, worked, oriented between light and shadow – between contested Nobel prizes and accusations of having supported, with the unscrupulous exercise of its realpolitik – dictators and wars all over the world.

Kissinger, who still works 15 hours a day at his studio, recently claimed he retains a global role in an interview with Cbsnews. After explaining that “there is a good chance” that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will take his call, when asked if he would be ready, at the request of a president, “to fly to Moscow to talk to Putin”, he replied: “I would be inclined to do it, but do it as an adviser not as an active person”.

And then about the Ukrainian scenerythe great weaver of relations with Beijing has clear ideas: “Now that China has entered the negotiations, we will get over them, I think by the end of the year – he always said in the interview – we will talk about a negotiation process and even of real negotiations”.

There were also references to American domestic politics in the interview with the centenary Kissinger who showed himself skeptical of a possible new duel for the White House between 80-year-old Joe Biden and 76-year-old Donald Trump. “It takes a certain ability, on a physical level. There are some advantages in maturity, but dangers in tiredness and a limited ability to work”, explained Kissinger who, secretary of state between 1969 and 1977, first alongside Richard Nixon and then Gerald Ford, has been invited to the White House by all the presidents of the last 50 years, with Biden still missing from the appeal.

With Donald Trump the Republican statesman had a special relationship, playing the role of shadow adviser to the tycoon, with whom he met several times before and after his electoral victory, later singing the praises of his foreign policy. “President Trump combines a great decision-making spirit with a vibrant personality: he is a unique phenomenon in American foreign policy”, Kissinger always told the Post, who also appreciated Barack Obama for “his high level of intelligence”.

Judgments that confirm how in recent years, despite his advanced age, Kissinger has continued to be not only a careful observer of global events, but continues to participate in the debate, to give the line with interventions and direct advice to the leaders.

Like when in April 2020, with the world paralyzed by Covid 19, he exhorted, from the columns of the Wall Street Journal, Trump and other world leaders to fight together against the “ferocity” of the virus, raising the alarm on the risk that the “pandemic can change the world order forever”.

Kissinger and the Ukraine

But an example of this role are the positions, even controversial ones, that it has had on Ukraine in recent years. In fact, the declarations that Kissinger made last May, when the war had been raging for two months and Russia still seemed to have the initiative, on the need to start “peace negotiations within the next two months before tensions arise that will not be easily overcome”.

In fact, he advised a “return to the status quo ante” in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, thus suggesting to Kiev a cession of territories in exchange for peace. On the other hand already in 2016, Kissinger – described as one of the few Americans who had frequent contact with Vladimir Putin – had presented, as revealed by the press at the time, a plan for Ukraine to the then candidate Trump which included the acceptance of the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, with sanctions being lifted in exchange for a withdrawal of Russian troops from Donbass.

A plan in line with the position he had publicly assumed on the neutrality that Ukraine should have adopted between Russia and the West “if it wants to survive and prosper”, thus expressing opposition to the idea of ​​its entry into NATO. However, Kissinger has recently changed his mind on this, as he himself announced again in Davos last January, believing that after the Russian invasion it has become “appropriate” for Kiev to join the Alliance.

“Before this war, I feared that exactly the process we are witnessing could begin from this entry, but now the idea of ​​a neutral Ukraine in these conditions no longer makes sense,” he said, demonstrating once again the adherence to the principles of realpolitik. Words certainly appreciated by Kiev, which instead thundered against Kissinger last May, with Volodymyr Zelensky who had described him as a voice that “emerges from a deep past”, with a calendar that “is not from 2022 but from 1938”. accusing of thinking he was “speaking not in Davos but in Munich”.

Kissinger’s life

Words that seemed to refer, in an indelicate way, to the story of the centenary statesman himself, born May 27, 1923 in Furth, Germany from where in 1938 he fled with his family of Jewish origins to escape persecution by the Nazis. The Kissinger family settles in New York where Henry first attends high school and then university evening classes, working in the morning as a laborer.

In 1943 he was drafted into the army and during training Kissinger, who meanwhile became an American citizen, was noted for his knowledge of German and his intelligence and assigned to the counterintelligence section of military intelligence. “All smart people started with intelligence, me too”, Kissinger said to a young and still little-known Vladimir Putin, who, having met the legendary former secretary of state, introduced himself explaining that he had worked for the KGB.

After the war, Kissinger – who, as everyone remembers, never lost a particular German accent – returned to his studies, graduating in political science from Harvard in 1950 and then, in 1954, he took his doctorate, again from the Ivy League, with a dissertation on the Congress of Vienna entitled “Peace, legitimacy and balance”.

Remaining as a professor at Harvard, Kissinger began working as a consultant to various institutions, including the State Department, research centers and think tanks. His first political commitment came in 1960 when he became a foreign policy adviser to Nelson Rockefeller’s presidential campaign, with whom he would continue to work for the 1964 and 1968 presidential elections. It was during these last primaries that his first meeting with Richard Nixon took place whom Kissinger at first called, perhaps with some foresight, “the most dangerous man to run for president.”

But once Nixon won the nomination, it was Kissinger himself who contacted his campaign to offer his help and so, after his victory in November, he became first National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State. A position he held even after, in August 1974, Nixon was forced to resign, to avoid impeachment due to the Watergate scandal, leaving Gerald Ford, until then his vice president, in the White House.

Kissinger played a dominant role in US foreign policy from 1969 to 1977, inspired by the principles of Realpolitik and détente which led to a reduction of tensions with the then Soviet Union and to the signing in 1972 of Salt (Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, Treaty for the limitation of strategic armaments) and of the ABM (Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty).

Kissinger also works on the front of a ‘communist enemy’: China where in July 1971 he carries out a secret mission by suspending, with the excuse of an illness, the program of a visit to Pakistan, but in reality moving to Beijing for 48 hours of talks with Chinese premier Zhou Enlai. It was the famous “Operation Marco Polo”, which made it possible to prepare the ground for the historic trip that, seven months later, Nixon made to China to reopen diplomatic relations between the United States and China.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to be in the “quagmire” of the Vietnam war, and on this front too Kissinger initiates secret negotiations that led to the Paris accords for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of American military forces and the peaceful reunification of Vietnam. For this agreement, Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 together with the North Vietnamese Le Duc Tho who refused the prize because the clash between the North and the South continued to tear his land apart.

Two members of the Nobel committee resigned in protest against the decision to award Kissinger and all over the world the decision to confer the peace award on the master of ‘realpolitik’ was, and is still being criticized. Especially by those who remembered and remember the role that Kissinger played on another hot front of American foreign policy, that of the so-called “back yard”, the backyard, Latin America where Washington supported coups and bloody military juntas .

Starting with the one with which, on September 11, the very year in which Kissinger won the Nobel, General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the democratically elected government of the socialist Salvador Allende. Many argue that Kissinger had a heavy responsibility in supporting Pinochet and played a role in the sad season of Latin American dictatorships. In particular in the so-called Plan Condor, an operation in which the military juntas of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay participated to suppress dissidents within their countries and abroad.

In 2001 the famous journalist Christopher Hitchens published the book ‘The trial of Henry Kissinger’, in which he accused the former secretary of state of “war crimes, crimes against humanity, violations of international law”, making a long list of crimes in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cyprus and East Timor, branding the diplomat as “a fantastic liar with a prodigious memory”.