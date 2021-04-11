S.The Jordanian capital, Amman, has been adorned with posters announcing the Kingdom’s jubilee for weeks. The golden crown of the royal family is emblazoned above the logo, which is decorated with the national colors and the number one hundred.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

Actually, a hundred years ago the British Empire did not necessarily plan to form Transjordan as a state in its own right. But the will of the Balfour Declaration to create a Jewish home “in Palestine”, as well as the military advances of a certain Abdullah, led London to separate the area from the then Mandate Palestine.

Abdullah Bin Hussein, who was born in Mecca, belonged to the House of Hashemites, who claimed direct descendants to the Prophet Mohammed and ruled Mecca and Medina for centuries. Abdullah set out from Medina with supporters of Arab nationalists for Maan in southern Transjordan.

“Emirate of Transjordan”

His real goal was to invade Syria, drive out the French and reinstate his brother Faisal there. Abdullah’s arrival took the British by surprise, but TE Lawrence, the advisor on Arab affairs, realized that this could be valuable: the ideal is a person who is not too powerful, who does not come from Transjordan and who is dependent on support from London.

In March 1921, Colonial Minister Winston Churchill offered Abdullah rule over the invented “Emirate of Transjordan”, which lay between the Jordan River in the west and the desert in the east. As a condition, Abdullah should give up the plans to conquer Syria. His brother Faisal was allowed to become King of Iraq for this. Abdullah agreed. On April 11, 1921, he set up his first government in the “Emirate of Transjordan”, which later became the “Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan”.

Mismanagement has been reported from the start. In the same year a tax revolt broke out against the rulers who had come from abroad. It was only when the emir accepted local tribal elites into government that his empire became calm.

To this day, the East Jordanian tribes form the backbone of the ruling house and the loyal military. That is why the ambitions of Prince Hamza, the half-brother of today’s King Abdullah II, revealed last week, were particularly grave. Because Hamza tried to take advantage of the discontent of the tribes. Hamza, from whom Abdullah revoked the title of Crown Prince in 2004, openly accused the government of corruption and mismanagement.

When Abdullah I’s great-grandson Abdullah II came to power a good twenty years ago and initiated privatization, East Jordanian tribal representatives had expressed their displeasure. It was pointed out that the age-old social contract between the Hashemite royal house and the established tribes was no longer adequately taken into account.

Tribal representatives have their own interests

Usually it was less about the position of the royal family itself, which enjoys broad support in Jordan. But about access to benefices and jobs, generally about improving the economic situation in the country, which is characterized by corruption, nepotism, unemployment, hundreds of thousands of refugees and resource poverty, which is now also struggling with the consequences of the corona pandemic, which Hamza also manages criticized. Democratic change is not necessarily required. Especially since this would mean that the majority of the population of Palestinian origin would get more power appropriate to their size, which is not in the interests of the large tribal representatives. This is one of the reasons why the tribes are campaigning for the establishment of a Palestinian state. Hamza, who is in many ways similar to his father, King Hussein I, also follows this attitude.

“For some, Hamza is a projection surface for another, old Jordan,” says the head of the Adenauer Foundation in Amman, Edmund Ratka. In a certain way, the hybrid Jordanian state has ensured its survival over the decades through its Arab-nationalist elements, the inclusion of tribal structures and post-colonial British elements. To what extent this will continue in the changing Middle East is now the question.

Pressure to reform in Jordan is growing, and the royal family feud seems deep. The red line that criticism of the government is permitted but the king is taboo is crumbling. As early as 2018, along with many others, members of the tribes took to the streets to demonstrate against the introduction of an income tax, which was intended to compensate for the decline in aid payments and remittances from the Jordanians working there, especially from the Gulf.

No criticism from abroad

The western-oriented royal family can only react to the increasing protests with repression. The underpaid teachers’ union, which was also protesting, was banned last year. When activists recently tried to hold an anniversary event for the so-called Arab Spring, they were arrested. The freedom of the press is increasingly restricted.

There is no criticism from abroad. On the contrary, Washington and Europe immediately assured Abdullah of their support. The stability of the strategically important country that secures Israel’s eastern flank and lies between Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia is valued. The Americans are conducting counter-terrorism operations from Jordan, the German air force is using a base, and the Jordanian security forces are taking action against jihadists. If Abdullah manages to maintain calm and stability in the medium term, then Western support will remain, as it has been for a hundred years.