In 1923, when the German economy was still suffering from the effects of World War I and pressure to pay reparations, hyperinflation devastated the country. An economist draws parallels with the current situation. The hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic was one of the greatest economic crises in German history. It manifested itself in 1923, when the German economy was still reeling from the effects of the First World War and was under even more pressure from France’s demands for reparations after the Treaty of Versailles, the post-war peace settlement.

The causes of hyperinflation were multiple, but, above all, the Weimar government shot itself in the foot, explains Jutta Hoffritz, economist and author of the book Totentanz – 1923 und seine Folgen (Dance of Death – 1923 and its consequences), in an interview with DW.

When the then young republic decided to suspend war reparation payments, the victorious powers occupied the Ruhr River region to secure the extracted coal. From then on, the population offered passive resistance, going on strike and stopping extracting fuel. Berlin then started to print more money to continue paying part of the wages to the “patriotic” strikers.

“Patriotism” spawned a devastating economic crisis

With this “patriotic measure”, the government caused the devaluation of its own currency, explains Jutta Hoffritz: “The Germans themselves reduced their most important production only because they did not want the French to obtain coal and steel. They preferred to say, ‘Okay, we’re not going to produce anything’.”

As soon as the Reichsbank, then the country’s central bank, started printing more money to support the strikers, prices rose. “Where there is inflation, loose monetary policy is not far off.”

When the printing of money exceeds the quantity of goods and products in circulation, there is a general rise in prices and, as a consequence, an increase in inflation. Furthermore, Germany had already depreciated its currency during World War I by printing more money to finance the conflict.

Hyperinflation had devastating effects on the lives of the population. Prices skyrocketed, soon a loaf of bread cost hundreds of millions of marks.

In his book, Hoffritz describes how, in 1923, the famous artist Käthe Kollwitz began storing potatoes even in the sublet guest room. The tenant was left with only a narrow path to go from the bedroom door to the bed. The value of potatoes was constantly increasing, and they could be eaten – unlike paper money.

Currency reform brought salvation

In an attempt to control the situation, the Reichsbank issued more and more notes. “In 1923, the Reichsdruckerei [Casa da Moeda] it employed three times as many workers as before the war, and almost all the printing plants in Germany were in the service of the central bank to print money”, reports Hoffritz. “Almost the entire paper processing industry was busy printing new notes.”

The situation only calmed down after the designation of a new president for the Reichsbank and a monetary reform. And so they stopped printing money. In addition, a rye-linked currency, the Roggenmark, was introduced to regain popular confidence. Its value was based on a given cultivated area and the amount of grain it produced.

However, the success of this alternative currency was linked to an illusion: no one could ever go to the bank with their rye mark and exchange notes for land. But since nobody tried that either, the magic lasted: the currency remained stable and was accepted as a means of payment.

What about inflation these days?

Today the situation is different, but of course there are some analogies: “High inflation or even hyperinflation often has something to do with times of war”, explains economist Hoffritz, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Fortunately, we are not directly involved in this war, but we suffer collateral damage, because our supply of natural gas [da Rússia] was interrupted. Just like coal, 100 years later an important resource is scarce.”

Furthermore, the European Central Bank (ECB) has also been adopting a loose monetary policy for years. These are favorable conditions for rising inflation, “but there the parallels end”.

“We are talking today about high inflation, the highest in my entire life: 10%. That’s a lot, but what happened in 1923 was hyperinflation. They are completely different things.”

Hyperinflation reigned in 1923: what about today?

In November 2022, prices in Germany were 10% higher than 12 months earlier. In a hyperinflation, the rise is at least 50% per month. For example: if bread cost 3 euros in November, it would not be available for less than 4.50 euros in December.

Jutta Hoffritz receives old reader notes in the mail, for example, worth 2 million marks. “I get a lot of stories of people who, as a child, found a wad of bills in the attic and felt totally rich for five minutes, thinking, ‘I found Grandpa’s hidden treasure.’”

But it was all just a mistake: “Then Grandma would come and say: ‘Yes, that’s what’s left of 1923. And at the time we couldn’t even buy a pack of butter with all that.’”