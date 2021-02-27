February 26, 1921, in the intense heat of a late summer in Argentina, a hundred years ago. Adrienne Bolland, the only professional pilot in France, darling of the people of Porteños, the inhabitants of Buenos Aires, but very frowned upon by the rich aviators of good society as by the British competitors, also present to promote their national industry, takes place in his Caudron G.3 on the airfield of the capital.

Appeared in 1914, this single-engine biplane designed by René and Gaston Caudron for military use is intended for reconnaissance and training. Lightweight and easy to handle, 2,450 units will be built in France, 233 in Great Britain and 133 in Italy. Robust but not very powerful with its 80 horsepower engine, it is the plane with which Jules Védrines achieved, on January 19, 1919, the feat of landing on the roof of Galeries Lafayette, with a length of 28 meters ( 1).

New record

Adrienne Bolland left for Argentina to carry out demonstration raids in the fall of 1920, on the luxurious transatlantic “Lutetia” with her mechanic René Duperrier. The latter has just reassembled the two devices, transported from Bordeaux in huge wooden crates.

During this airshow, she goes through loops, then gains in altitude, meter by meter, with the impression that her eardrums and brain are being drilled, until reaching an altitude of 4,850 meters. Baroness Delaroche’s female altitude record, 4,500 meters, the first woman in the world to obtain her pilot’s license on March 8, 1910, was broken. Adrienne Bolland’s performance will not be approved, however, as her altimeter has not been sealed. But her popularity is immense, all the women of good Argentinian society want to obtain their pilot’s license, while the Argentinian people are grateful to her for having put their fame at the service of fundraising for the survivors of the earthquake of Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes, December 17, 1920.

“Zizi”, for close friends

Who is this 25-year-old young woman, also the age of aviation, born at the dawn of three decades where electricity, cars, telephones and radio will also take off? And who will also see the massacres of the Great War, the ravages of the Spanish flu, the hopes born of the October Revolution.

Adrienne Bolland, Zizi for close friends, was born on November 25, 1895 in Arcueil, in a family of seven children hit by a financial scandal. From her father Henri, she inherited the taste for travel – a geographer writer, he wrote the first tourist guides -, and the sensitivity to the ideas of progress of this convinced Dreyfusard, marked when he lived in Verviers (Belgium) by the face of survivors of the bloody repression of the Paris Commune fleeing to this country. Adrienne’s older brother, Ben, shared her love of adventure: a naval officer, in 1908-1910, he took part in Commander Charcot’s expedition to Antarctica on the “Pourquoi-Pas”.

An extraordinary boom

When her father died in 1909, Adrienne announced, to everyone’s amazement, that she wanted to become an airplane pilot. Despite family opposition, except for the support of her brother, she managed to raise the necessary funds and joined, at the end of 1919, the Caudron piloting school in Le Crotoy, in the Bay of Somme, where the Caudron brothers were passionate. for nascent aviation. In 1909, they created one of the first aircraft manufacturing companies there. Gaston was killed during a test flight in 1915; his brother René continues to develop the activity. Adrienne’s life will be linked with that of René and the Caudron planes.

In the aftermath of the First World War, aviation experienced an extraordinary boom. The marvelous “flying fools” who were the pride of the French, humiliated by the defeat of 1870, when they did not kill themselves during aerial exhibitions gathering crowds, has succeeded a powerful war industry mobilizing thousands of engineers and hundreds of thousands of workers in laboratories and factories in France, Germany, Great Britain, the United States, Italy. Spurred on by the pilots at the front, the engineers improved the machines and their weaponry on a daily basis, while serial production fed the squadrons and made up for losses. After the Great War, it was a question of reconverting part of the park, made up of thousands of aircraft, to pave the way for postal and commercial aviation, for export to new countries such as those in America. from South.

Promo premiere

This is the reason why René Caudron agreed, at the beginning of 1921, to send Adrienne Bolland – just licensed as a pilot, first out of the promotion, silencing the gibes of his male comrades – to Argentina with a mechanic, and two planes. in spare parts. But he will refuse to send him a more powerful plane, despite his many requests. Previously, the young woman, who displays a life as free as men, and who conquered her boss as much by her own personality as by her exceptional qualities in flight, was hired as a conveyor pilot for the devices to be delivered throughout Europe. .

Argentina, five times the size of France, conquered its independence from the Spaniards not without conflicts at the beginning of the 19th century. On this land, immigrants from different European nations – especially Italy and Spain – come together; economy and commerce were there for a time under the influence of old England. Mistress of the seas and of large-scale commerce, the latter began to be seriously dethroned by the formidable US power. Anarchist ideas presided over the creation of the first trade unions and, in 1904, Alfredo Palacios was elected, the first socialist deputy in all of Latin America.

Solidarity meeting

Adrienne Bolland arrives in a country of violence and glaring inequalities, where the wealth of the bourgeoisie splashes the miserable condition of the greatest number, even though universal male suffrage was instituted in 1912. The Argentine Communist Party was created in 1918 From January 7 to 14, 1919, the repression of striking workers in Buenos Aires left hundreds dead. Between November 1920 and December 1921, some 1,500 workers were executed by the army following an insurrectional strike in Patagonia. In addition, there are the frequent massacres of Amerindians by the police and the militias of the landowners.

When, taking up the challenge launched by the local press, Adrienne Bolland decides to cross the Andes mountain range and leaves by train for Mendoza, at the foot of the highest peaks, she finds a city devastated by the recent earthquake, whose population thanks for participating in the airshow in solidarity with the refugees.

A Homeric and icy flight

After two tests, on April 1, 1921, with her old Caudron G.3 with a weak engine, she managed without instruments a flight as Homeric as it was icy, passing by the Aconcagua and its 6,962 meters of altitude. She confessed, long afterwards, that a Mapuche Indian medium had advised her on the route to follow. The refrigerated aircraft landed after 4:15 on the runway of the military aviation school in Santiago de Chile. The welcome is triumphant, with the exception of that of the French consul, who believes in… an April Fool’s Day! A woman has crossed the cordillera for the first time, overcoming all the dangers, moreover with an already old plane.

After various exploits in Uruguay and Brazil, she returned to France in July 1921. Having become immensely popular, she carried out numerous exhibitions there as “official pilot of the Aeronautical Propaganda Company of the Ministry of Transport and Air”, a ministry which will become a full-service Air Ministry. Adrienne Bolland breaks several records, not without numerous accidents.

A party girl friend of the Montparnos painters

Hot head in the sky, Adrienne is a free woman who frequents ministers such as Laurent Eynac, Pierre Cot, the community of the most prestigious pilots, the “Old Rods” precursors of aviation; she is also a party girl friend of the Montparnos painters, and not hating the delicacies of the Riviera. She lived for a while with Lucien Bossoutrot, aviator and Radical-Socialist deputy, then met a son of a family, owner of a spinning mill in Roubaix, Ernest Vinchon, also an aviator, and of progressive opinions. They married in 1928.

In the 1930s, Adrienne Bolland got involved. A convinced feminist, she rallied a new generation of aviators with Maryse Bastié and actively campaigned, with her and Hélène Boucher, alongside the journalist Louise Weiss, founder of the association la Femme nouvelle, which leads spectacular actions for the women’s right to vote.

Popular aviation

Worried about a horizon obscured by the rise of fascism, she supports the young Minister of Air, Pierre Cot, and his chief of staff, Jean Moulin, for the renovation of aviation. The obstacles are terrible: the military leaders have stuck to narrow and outdated designs, and many industrialists are more concerned with muzzling the workers than giving the country the means to counter Hitler’s Germany by mass-producing planes. more modern.

Popular aviation then developed on a large scale, under the leadership of Pierre Cot and with the help of the CGT, with clubs throughout France, some of which took the name Adrienne Bolland. Nearly 4,000 pilots will thus be licensed, a breeding ground to draw on for the coming war. Large airshows are organized, such as that of May 23, 1937 at the polygon of Vincennes, a popular aviation festival under the patronage of the communist daily “Ce soir” which brings together the greatest pilots of the moment, including Adrienne, in front of 250,000 spectators.

Patriotic and anti-fascist commitments

Adrienne Bolland and her husband also recruited, in good agreement with Jean Moulin, pilots for André Malraux’s España squadron, in support of the Spanish Republicans.

When war broke out, women were banned from flying in military squadrons – unlike the Red Army and the British Royal Air Force. It was not until September 1944, when Charles Tillon created the first corps of female pilots, which was dissolved in February 1946.

Adrienne and Ernest Vinchon, prolonging their patriotic and anti-fascist commitments, join the Resistance, spotting clandestine airfields and collecting intelligence.

Twice, in 1961 and 1971, Air France organized trips to celebrate the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the crossing of the Andes. During this last tour, Adrienne sympathizes with the democratic regime of President Allende in Chile, which will be stifled two years later.

She died on March 18, 1975, joining her husband, who died in 1966, in the cemetery of the family village of Donnery (Loiret).