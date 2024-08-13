100-year-old American marathon runner Mike Fremont has revealed the secret to his fitness. This is reported by Men Today.

Fremont said that he does exercises and runs every day. In his opinion, it is necessary to maintain muscle work, as they are an important element of longevity. The American also advised to consume fewer calories, drawing attention to the fact that he himself does not eat meat.

At 96, Fremont set the U.S. mile record for the 95-99 age group. At 99, he became the oldest person to compete in a national canoe championship.

Earlier, journalists revealed the secret of the 84-year-old Belarusian triathlete Leonid Tolkachev’s fitness. Tolkachev’s daily workout consists of 12 pull-ups and 25 push-ups. Then he rides a bike for 45 kilometers, and in the evening he either runs or swims two kilometers.