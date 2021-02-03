Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen for his record donation run on the rollator. Now the 100-year-old World War II veteran has died.

LONDON taz | When World War II veteran Tom Moore started a small fundraiser in the middle of the first lockdown of the pandemic in England on April 6 of last year, the then 99-year-old had no idea what it would trigger. As a thank you for the care he had received during several treatments in the British NHS health system, the Englishman wanted to joke up and down his 25 meter garden 100 times with the rollator over several days. He wanted to raise £ 1,000 for the NHS through a special donation page on the Internet.

The news that a nearly 100-year-old British tank commander from World War II raised money for the NHS, which had been underfunded for decades, touched the hearts of many Britons. The fundraising spread like wildfire. Moore, nicknamed “Captain Tom,” was soon on national television and donations began to pour in. Moore completed his 100 laps on April 16th. A total of 37.4 million euros came together, which brought him into the Guinness Book of Records.

Moore had become the epitome of a British hero: he combined the spirit of British resilience and selfless commitment of the 1940s with the needs of the British people for unshakable optimism – Moore repeatedly referred to the certainty of better days. Songs have been published in his name, and locomotives, hospitals, and even dogs have been named after him. Among the 150,000 greeting cards for his 100th birthday was mail from the Queen. A good two weeks later, on July 17th, Moore was knighted by the Queen in Windsor.

Moore died on Tuesday after suffering from Covid 19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had the flags raised at half mast, and the House of Commons observed a minute’s silence on Wednesday. His family said that the last year of his life had rejuvenated Moore and made him experience things he had only dreamed of before.