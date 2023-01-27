Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

100-year-old assistant teacher Peter Davies teaches primary school children to read. © Screenshot / Facebook.com/BBC

Reading is one of the most important things children learn when they start school. A British assistant teacher lends a hand – at the proud age of 100.

Munich/Bollington – The basic things that young children do in the first few years of the school learning is what counts. Not every child finds this easy at first. A little support from teachers or parents can help. Sometimes animal help is also needed, as in the case of a library in the Munich region.

In Great Britain, a man has now decided to teach primary school children to read: Peter Davies can draw on a long life experience – because he is already a proud 100 years old. And thus probably the oldest assistant teacher in the United Kingdom.

100-year-old Briton teaches children to read in primary school – it helped him through the loss of his wife

In Bollington, a small town south of Manchester, the senior works with children on their reading skills. He comes to Dean Valley Elementary School twice a week. The 100-year-old is very enthusiastic about his protégés. “The kids are great,” Davies gushed to the BBC about the girls’ and boys’ curiosity: “They absorb everything like sponges. It’s so important to read. And being able to enjoy it – that’s what it’s all about.”

But not only the children benefit from the friendly, older gentleman. Davies’ job as an assistant teacher has also given him renewed zest for life. According to his own statements, this had been lost after the death of his wife. “We had been married 72 years when she died. At that time I became a bit of a lost soul,” said the 100-year-old, describing how much the loss of his beloved wife affected him. He asked himself “what else life has to offer, what it’s worth living for,” added Davies.

Britain’s oldest assistant teacher (100) raves: “I get even more out of it than the children”

The work he started with the elementary school children six years ago was just that. And it is obviously bearing fruit, the children have been able to improve their reading significantly overall. This did not go unnoticed by the British royal family either. It awarded the 100-year-old teaching assistant the British Empire Medal in recognition of his achievements. Meanwhile, the honored senior remains very modest. “I enjoy it,” he said of his teaching assistant job: “I get even more out of it than the kids – I’m sure of that.”

And the assistant teacher job also increased his fame in his hometown, according to the 100-year-old. Everywhere in the town where he travels, he hears children’s voices calling out: “Hello, Mr. Davies.” That means a lot to him and makes him proud. “I feel like I’m in seventh heaven. It’s a wonderful, warm feeling. I belong. I’m not just an old man living alone. I am part of the community.”

Principal Vicky McPherson was full of praise for her oldest employee. “He’s so bighearted. He is considerate and someone who has given his time to so many children over the past six years to instill in them a love of reading. We can’t thank him enough for that. The children at school have long since known that their assistant teacher is irreplaceable. “Goodbye, best reading teacher in the world,” they called out affectionately after him.

Meanwhile, a special reading campaign also took place in Austria. There children read in an animal shelter – their audience consisted of dogs. (kh)