While weather experts are still working on Christmas forecasts, there are already predictions for the New Year. However, these should be treated with caution.

Kassel – For lovers of the cold season, winter couldn’t have started better. Just at the astronomical start of winter on December 1st, large parts of Germany were covered in snow. Two weeks before Christmas Eve, it was not yet clear to meteorologists whether there would be enough for a white Christmas in 2023. In contrast, the 100-year calendar claims to have a weather forecast not only for December, but also for January 2024 and all subsequent months.

After a mild autumn, with record-breaking temperatures in September and October, the 100-year calendar predicted changeable weather for the winter. December is characterized by frost, cloudy weather and rain. It should have started snowing on December 11th, but then it did after the snowy start of the month there was a thaw. According to the forecast, rain is likely to start on December 19th before it over Christmas and will be cold by the end of the month.

100-year calendar weather forecast: Cold and cloudy January 2024

As December 2023 ends, so will January 2024, according to the Centennial calendar also start. The farmers' calendar, which dates back to the 17th century, predicts cold days from January 1st to 19th. The last third of the month will see cloudy weather. From January 20th to 31st, rain and Snow the weather situation. Too much However, according to a calendar forecast, snow is likely do not fall.

According to the centenary calendar, January is likely to be cold and cloudy. (Symbolic image) © onemorepicture/Imago

A cold snap in January also says so wetter.de previously. In addition, according to the portal, the beginning of 2024 is expected to be “extremely wet”. Temperatures are expected to rise towards the end of January.

Forecasts for 2024 uncertain: Reliable weather forecasts only possible for a few days

However, forecasts for the weather several weeks or months in advance should be viewed with great caution. A forecast for the next five days is easily feasible with a certain tolerance, says Brigitte Klante SWR. However, forecasts from seven days onwards are “very vague”, according to the deputy head of the Geisenheim Agricultural Meteorological Advisory Centre. There are too many physical processes in the atmosphere that can no longer be captured using models.

100 year calendar The centenary calendar goes back to weather observations by Abbot Moritz Knauer in the 17th century. He based his predictions on the influence of the five planets known at the time, as well as the sun and the moon. According to Knauer, the weather conditions would repeat themselves in a seven-year cycle. The doctor Christoph von Hellwig continued Knauer's calendar and helped him achieve a breakthrough. (Source: DWD Weather and Climate Lexicon)

With regard to the centenary calendar, the German Weather Service (DWD) also from erroneous assumptions. Predictions from the farmers' calendar could certainly sometimes be correct. “From a meteorological point of view, such coincidences are purely coincidental and in no way scientifically justified,” writes the DWD.