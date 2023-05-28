A four-wheeled homage to the film “The Country Boy”, played by Renato Pozzetto. Sunday 21 May 100 vintage cars met in Carbonara al Ticino where in 1984 most of the scenes of the film were shot. The event, the “Francesco d’Ambrosio Memorial” was organized by the 500landia Club of Vigevano to remember the homonymous enthusiast and collector from Novara. In an atmosphere of great joy, with the participants dressed in theme, the most important stages of the historic film that has now become a cult were retraced.

A visit to the locations of the film

After visiting the small Borgo tre case, where most of the scenes of social country life described in the film were shot, the cars were exhibited in the main square of Carbonara al Ticino. Mayor Stefano Ubezio welcomed the crews and inaugurated a new parking area adjacent to the square, in the presence of the parish priest, citizens and the crews of the rally. A toast with all the participants followed. After the lunch “Rabbit Menu” complete with a little prayer from Artemio, scorching rice, rabbit and many local specialties, the awards were held in the name of friendship and fun.

The cars present

Afterwards, the colorful snake full of cars went straight, just as it happened in the film, to observe the train, the only real diversion from the bucolic life described by Pozzetto. The participants, of course, first milked themselves chairs. Among the other cars, a Citroen 2 CV Charleston stood out in the classic black and burgundy livery, a car driven in the film by Artemio’s Milanese friend. She brought it on car influencer William Jonathanguest of the day, who commented: “There are some films that, without the car, probably wouldn’t have the same meaning. It is undeniable that, in the country boy, the Charleston and her sinuous march gave her the role of a main character with her own weight in the development of the story. This is a day that many like me have dreamed of living for a long time and, finally, it has arrived just like the train that we have admired with different eyes because, as they said in the film, the train is always the train!”.

A heartfelt thank you

Also present were Vincenzo and Amedeo d’Ambrosio, father and brother of Francesco, who moved their thanks for the affection shown by the many members of the 500landia Club of Vigevano and the Fiat Ritmo Club Italia, the latter born in 2008 from a Francis’ idea. Two of his cars were also present at the event: a Fiat 500 D, kept by the family, and a Fiat Uno Sting, now owned by a member of the club. The commitment of president Marco Reggio and Andrea Gabetta, Riccardo Giotta, Michele Tassiello and Sergio Crivellari of the directors of the 500landia Club of Vigevano who thanked the authorities, the civil protection, the citizens of Carbonara in Ticino for the example of great hospitality.