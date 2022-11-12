The National Marine Dredging Group and its subsidiary, the National Petroleum Construction Company, announced their participation in the Abu Dhabi Employment 2022 exhibition, with the aim of attracting more local cadres to work in the field of engineering, construction, supply and marine dredging work.

The group and its subsidiaries provide more than 100 vacancies in various fields, and students can apply directly for vacancies with the group.

During the current edition of the exhibition, which takes place from 14-16 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the group will provide Emirati talents with the opportunity to learn about vacancies in various sectors, in line with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government to develop a highly skilled workforce.

Participants will be able to explore opportunities that allow them to join the engineering, technical and technical fields and learn about the pivotal role that the group plays in developing national and international infrastructure projects and its contribution to promoting economic growth in the UAE.

In this context, Group Chairman Mohammed Thani Ghannam Al Rumaithi said: “We are committed to investing in a new generation of young Emirati talent and providing them with desirable job opportunities in various sectors. This step is in line with the group’s strategy to develop a strong local industrial and engineering knowledge base, enhance career prospects for Emirati talents and consolidate the group’s reputation and leadership position.”

For his part, CEO of the National Marine Dredging Group, Eng. Yasser Zagloul, said: “We look forward to participating in the Abu Dhabi Career Fair to interact with qualified Emirati youth and inform them of our unique experience and knowledge in the field of engineering, construction, supply and marine dredging. The recruitment of Emirati cadres is a top priority for us, especially in the engineering and technical fields, and we strive to enhance their contribution to all sectors of the group and our major projects.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC said: “Investing in Emirati talent, developing their skills and providing them with tools and expertise that will help them hone their careers is a top priority. The Abu Dhabi Career Fair provides an ideal opportunity to attract talent and graduates and provide them with the many opportunities offered by our company in the various marine and onshore sectors.”