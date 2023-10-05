The Dubai Health Authority has developed an initiative entitled “Health Talents”, through which it aims to support the private health sector and localize it with national medical and administrative competencies and expertise.

The implementation of the initiative is based on holding a qualitative exhibition, the first edition of which will be organized by the Authority, next Monday at the Dubai World Trade Center. Twenty-four leading health institutions and facilities will participate in the two-day event, offering more than 100 job vacancies from various health and administrative specialties. The Authority expects to make important steps. During the exhibition on the level of employment of citizens.

The exhibition is scheduled to bring together major health facilities in Dubai and qualified nationals, along with graduates of the “Medicine and Science” scholarship program implemented by the Authority, and graduates of multiple health specializations, including nursing, radiology, laboratories, pharmacy, physical therapy, health insurance, medical equipment engineering, physical therapy, psychology, and other administrative specializations. The “Health Talents” initiative – implemented by the Medical Education and Research Department at the Authority – is part of a group of innovative initiatives aimed at providing a package of specialized employment opportunities for national cadres and opening the way for these cadres to participate in raising the level of quality of the health care system in Dubai and to participate in the ongoing development work. experienced by the system in general. The initiative supports the Emiratisation policy pursued and implemented by the Authority in a way that enhances this sector’s directions towards achieving the goals and aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, the most important of which are the sustainability of health and well-being and reaching a first-class global medical model.