The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys to the Gaza Strip has reached 100, sent by the UAE since the launch of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of our Palestinian brothers from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first shipment of relief aid on November 24, 2023. The convoys sent by the UAE included various relief aid, including medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothing, water, baby milk, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, water and sewage tanks, as the convoys’ load amounted to more than 20,000 tons, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah crossing. Four convoys were also sent after the invasion of Rafah with a load estimated at 320 tons, including shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult circumstances they are going through, and the lack of basic necessities of life.

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid of more than 16 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

Through relief aid convoys, the UAE has formed a humanitarian picture that has contributed to alleviating the suffering of those displaced by the war and meeting their basic and medical needs, and continuing to follow the approach of the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in providing relief to those affected and displaced in brotherly and friendly countries, and providing aid to those in need and displaced, which is considered a global model to be emulated for humanitarian work.