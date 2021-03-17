For six months, the number of clients trading shares of foreign companies on the Moscow Exchange has exceeded 100 thousand people and continues to grow, Boris Blokhin, director of the stock market department at the site, told Izvestia. Trading in securities of foreign issuers at the Moscow Exchange started at the end of August last year, there are 87 shares of international corporations.

The daily volume of trades in foreign shares is measured in billions of rubles, demonstrating constant growth, said Boris Blokhin. According to him, since August 2020, the average daily trading volume has more than quadrupled. However, at the Moscow Exchange, Izvestia did not specify the volume of daily trading, and the dynamics of its changes in recent years.

At the end of February 2021, Tesla shares became the leaders among foreign securities in terms of the volume of open positions. Their share in the portfolio of Russian retail investors was 19.6%. Alibaba (18%) and Apple (15.1%) are on the second and third lines. The top 10 also includes stocks: Pfizer, Boeing, Amazon, Qualcomm, Facebook, AMD and AT&T.

Large banks with brokerage licenses noted an increase in Russian interest in foreign securities over the past year, adding that many are inherent in “portfolio patriotism.” At the same time, large brokerage companies said that it is not the first year that foreign assets have been trending among investors in the Russian Federation, which are mostly acquired through the St. Petersburg and American platforms.

Alibaba and 100 thousand traders: Moscow Exchange named popular foreign stocks