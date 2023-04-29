An Arab person prepared to buy his favorite luxury car offered for sale on a website, prepared 100 thousand dirhams, put it in an envelope, and went to meet the seller, who asked him to inspect the money, then returned the envelope to him, and directed him to the company’s address on the opposite street, to end the deal with the manager, He walked behind him, and went up to the place to discover that no one was in the name of the person he was supposed to meet, and his greatest shock was when he checked the amount in the envelope, to find bundles of white papers that had the appearance of money that had completely disappeared, and he realized that he had fallen victim to fraud and theft, so he informed the police who seized The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which convicted him and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 dirhams, and deportation from the country.

According to the details of the case, according to the certainty of the court and reassured him and its conscience, that the accused formed with two other persons (fugitives) a gang formation to defraud and steal the money of those wishing to buy luxury cars, and they contacted the victim after they learned of his desire to buy a car, and they set a date to meet him, and the arrested accused requested Examining the amount, the owner of the money was oblivious and exchanged it for white papers, then fled.

By asking the victim in the police evidence collection report and the Public Prosecution investigations, he stated that he had contacted an Arab person to buy a four-wheel drive car for 100,000 dirhams, and agreed with him on a specific date to meet him in the Emirate of Dubai, accompanied by a friend of his, to inspect the car and complete the deal if the latter was convinced that its condition was good.

And before moving from his residence in another emirate, he received a call from the seller, telling him that someone would contact him and complete the sale procedures, pointing out that he had already received a call from a man who identified himself as “Abu Ali” and told him that he would send him the location of the meeting via the “WhatsApp” application, and he arrived. To the specified location in Al Muteena area.

He indicated that he stopped his car in one of the parking lots and a person came to him, who rode in the back seat of the car, and asked to see the amount, so he gave him the envelope that contained the amount, and they talked for three minutes, then he returned the money to him, and told him that the car offered for sale was parked in the same area on the opposite street, and asked them to accompany him there.

And the victim continued that, upon reaching the opposite street, he stood under one of the buildings, and that person told him that their company is located in the same building, and they must go up to meet the company manager, “Abu Ali” and the owner of the car, and wait in the office until he brings the car.

He indicated that he went up to the alleged office, and inquired about the company’s manager, “Abu Ali.” The office staff told him that there was no person with that name, so he suspected the whole thing, and opened the envelope that contained the money, only to be shocked that his money had turned into white papers cut into the size of a coin, and tied with a string. plastic, so he realized that he had fallen victim to a fraud and theft.

By asking the accused in the police’s inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, and before the court, he admitted to committing the charge ascribed to him, which is the seizure of an amount of 100 thousand dirhams with others fleeing from the victim after luring him, defrauding him, exchanging the money he had in his possession, and then fleeing, before the latter noticed crime to which he was subjected.

For its part, the court confirmed the availability of the elements of the crime of appropriating the money of others in a fraudulent manner against the accused, and ruled that he be imprisoned for three months, fined 100 thousand dirhams, and deported from the country.

