The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi ruled to amend a ruling of the Court of First Instance, requiring a company to pay its operating supervisor an amount of 50 thousand dirhams as compensation for his injury during work with a permanent disability in the right eye, as a result of his negligence in providing the necessary safety precautions, and the court decided to increase the amount of compensation to 100 Thousand dirhams.

In detail, the supervisor filed a lawsuit against the company, demanding the appointment of a specialist doctor to explain his injury and the one who caused it, explain the damages he suffered, and oblige it to compensate him for these damages.

He pointed out that he works as an operations operator for the company, and as a result of his negligence in providing the necessary safety precautions, he was injured in his eyes as a result of the rush of incendiary chemicals into his face from the mouth of a stopcock, and water was poured over the place of injury due to the lack of first aid, while the company pushed the court not having jurisdiction to hold jurisdiction For the labor court.

The coroner’s report showed that the plaintiff’s injuries include chemical burns in the right and left eyes, complications and blurred vision, indicating that the condition is not stable and has no definitive character with regard to the eyes, and is still under medical supervision and will undergo surgical interventions.

The court of first instance ordered the company to pay the plaintiff 50 thousand dirhams and the expenses, based on what was proven by the forensic doctor of proof of error with the responsible company employee, who caused damage to the plaintiff and deserves compensation.

This court was not accepted by the company, so it appealed the judgment and requested its annulment, and the judiciary rejected the case in the face of it because there was no error before it, indicating that the operating order was directed to another employee and not the plaintiff who volunteered to help his colleague and took the initiative to open the prison mouth without being careful for that.

While the plaintiff filed a cross-appeal against the verdict, demanding that the case be returned to the forensic doctor to express his opinion on the documents he had submitted, and to award compensation to him in light of what is proven in the report. .

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the appealing company did not provide evidence that the appellant committed the mistake that led to his injury, and that the operating order was not directed at him, nor did it provide evidence of the availability of security and safety means.

She explained that the forensic doctor’s report showed that the plaintiff had a permanent disability represented in the permanent disability of the right eye, about 20% of its original nature, indicating that taking into account the injuries and the grief and sorrow of the plaintiff, following his injury and what he needs in terms of treatment immediately and in the future, the court sees an increase in the case Tags to make amends for these combined damages.

The court ruled to amend the appealed ruling and obligate the company to pay the appellant 100,000 dirhams in compensation, and also bind the company.

