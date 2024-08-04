The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ruled that a company must pay an employee an amount of AED 100,000 in compensation for terminating her services on the evening of her first day of work, after it offered her a job with a monthly salary of AED 31,000 and asked her to resign from her previous job to work for it.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against a company and demanded that it be obligated to pay 500 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages resulting from the defendant’s arbitrary action and her illegal behavior, based on the profit she lost and the loss she suffered, and obligating the defendant to pay expenses, fees and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff indicated that she received a job offer from the defendant and accepted it in accordance with the privileges stipulated therein, and submitted her resignation to her employer upon the defendant’s request. However, she was later surprised when the defendant – without giving any reasons – terminated her services on the evening of the first day of her employment with her, without concluding an employment contract with her, and without completing the legally prescribed procedures other than the job offer presented to her, which confirms that she was subjected to arbitrariness and material, moral and psychological harm, as her professional reputation in the financial market was affected, in addition to her losing her source of livelihood by submitting her resignation to join the defendant.

For its part, the court explained in its grounds that what is proven in the papers, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, is the mutual promise between the contracting parties or the unilateral promise to conclude a specific contract in the future, the conclusion of which requires a statement of all the essential issues of the contract promised to be concluded, in addition to specifying the period in which it must be concluded. The plaintiff had signed a job offer with the defendant, which it acknowledged in its response memorandum, stating that the plaintiff joined her work based on the offer presented to her on July 27, with the expected start of work in August, with a total salary of 31 thousand dirhams, and notified her of the termination of services with immediate effect and the payment of the compensation amount for the notice period and the salary in the amount of 21 thousand and 700 dirhams. The defendant also did not deny what the plaintiff stated that she had terminated her services at her previous job.

The court stated that what is established in the papers is that the defendant made a job offer to the plaintiff, stating her total monthly salary and other benefits such as insurance, management bonus, travel tickets for her and her family, her vacations and end of service, signed by both parties. The court then concludes from all of the above that the defendant made an error in cancelling the offer made to the plaintiff without justification, after she had fulfilled the conditions of its validity and left the previous job after submitting her resignation. Therefore, the elements of liability are available on the part of the defendant in terms of error, damage and causal relationship. This is not changed by what the defendant decided that the plaintiff is on probation, which makes the error established against the defendant. This error caused the plaintiff material and moral damages represented in her being deprived of her previous job and source of livelihood and missing out on that opportunity, as well as the moral damages and grief she suffered after losing her previous job, due to the defendant’s error. The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 100 thousand dirhams, in addition to obligating her to pay fees and expenses.