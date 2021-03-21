The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi upheld a ruling of the First Instance Court requiring a driver of a vehicle and an insurance company to pay a man an amount of 100,000 dirhams, compensation for the physical and psychological damage he suffered as a result of a traffic accident committed by the first defendant with his insured car with the second defendant.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that the driver of a vehicle and an insurance company, in solidarity and solidarity, pay him an amount of 200 thousand dirhams with legal benefits, at a rate of 12%, as compensation for his disability and all his physical and psychological damages as a result of the traffic accident caused by the first defendant when he drove his car The insured with the second defendant.

The forensic report showed that the first defendant, the driver of the car, was the tool of the accident of collision, and the insured with the appellant against the second caused his wrong entry into a main road, without seeing it or making sure that it was free, and caused the plaintiff the physical injuries that left him with a disability of 40% of the benefit of the upper limb. Al-Yusra, and the Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendants to jointly pay him an amount of 100,000 dirhams in compensation for all his damages.

The judgment was not satisfied in his favor with the previous ruling, and he appealed it, and demanded to amend the appealed judgment, and to increase the amount of compensation to 200 thousand dirhams, denouncing that the judgment was the small amount that was decided upon, and that it does not compensate for the damages he suffered as a result of the collision accident, the lost earnings and future damages.

The second appellant demanded the “insurance company” to reject the appeal, and she filed a cross-appeal, in which she demanded that the amount decided by the appealed judgment be reduced, and that the compensation amount be made 50 thousand dirhams, in proportion to the damages of the victim.

The court clarified in the merits of its ruling, “published on the official website of the Judicial Department,” that the court of first instance acted according to the law, as it concluded from the judiciary in favor of the original appellant in terms of compensation due to the physical and psychological harm he suffered as a result of the accident, and the amount of compensation for his physical and psychological damages was estimated.

She pointed out that the papers of the appeal case and the corresponding appeal lacked any new evidence requiring a review of the findings of the judgment of the first degree court, whether increase or decrease, and all appeals against the appellant who were sentenced – as well as the appellant against it (the recipient appellant) were not valid, and the court ruled, By accepting the two appeals in form, rejecting them in substance, confirming the appealed judgment, and obliging each appellant to pay the expenses for his appeal.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

