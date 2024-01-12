The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted a person of Arab nationality on charges of fraudulently seizing the funds of others, and ruled that he be punished with one month’s imprisonment, a fine of 100,420 dirhams, and his deportation from the country.
The prosecution charged the accused with using a credit card, without authorization, with the intention of obtaining for himself or others the money or property of others or benefiting from available services. A judgment was issued in absentia against the accused, but he opposed the ruling, so the court accepted his objection, upheld the ruling issued against him, and ordered a suspension of the implementation of the prison sentence for a period of three years starting from the issuance of a final ruling against him.
It ordered the credit card and phone used in the crime to be confiscated and deported from the country.
