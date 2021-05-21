The Civil Appeal Court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to amend a judgment of the court of first instance, which decided to compensate an (Arab) woman in the amount of 60 thousand dirhams for the damages sustained by her as a result of a traffic accident, and it decided to increase the compensation value to 100 thousand dirhams, and to oblige an insurance company to pay the compensation amount and in return for attorney fees .

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that an insurance company pay her compensation for the damages she suffered as a result of a car accident that led to the left shoulder drooping, a fracture on the right side, and an inflammation of the shoulder, and a court of first instance ordered the insurance company to compensate her with an amount of 60 One thousand dirhams, but the plaintiff did not accept the ruling, and challenged it with an appeal, and demanded that the appealed judgment be amended, and the amount decided to be increased to limit the damages caused by it.

The woman indicated in the lawsuit newspaper that the first-degree ruling erred in the application of the law, violated the right of defense, and contradicted the fixed papers, as the medical reports in the lawsuit proved the aggravation of her injuries, and her need to undergo surgery for internal fixation of the fracture, which necessitates exorbitant expenses. He spent a small compensation that was not commensurate with the damages.

The Court of Appeal confirmed in the merits of the verdict, that the documents established that the medical reports revealed that the woman had a drop in the shoulder, with pain when pressing on the side of the fracture, feeling the tip of the collar bone through the skin, and that involuntary movement was limited at 80 degrees, and X-rays showed a bone The right clavicle has a fracture on the right side to the middle, with a clear bony protrusion, and an unhealed fracture of the right collar bone, with inflammation that prevents the fracture completely, and the separation of the bone from the place.

She added that the report advised that the case should be followed up medically with a specialized center to conduct surgery, which is physical injuries, which resulted in her inability to work as a result of her injuries.

The court clarified that the first-degree ruling did not take into account the severity of the accident, the circumstance of the amount of pain, and the severe sorrows that befell the plaintiff, and that the judgment deliberately arbitrarily paid a financial and moral compensation of 60,000 dirhams, as it was defective, and it decided to increase the compensation value to 100,000 dirhams, and obligated the insurance company By his performance of the plaintiff.

