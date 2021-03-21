The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, requiring the driver of a vehicle and an insurance company to pay a person an amount of 100,000 dirhams, as compensation for the physical and psychological damage he suffered as a result of a traffic accident committed by the first defendant with his insured car with the second defendant.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that the driver of a vehicle and an insurance company be obligated, in solidarity and solidarity, to pay him an amount of 200,000 dirhams together with legal benefits, at a rate of 12%, as compensation for his disability and all his physical and psychological damages, as a result of the traffic accident caused by the defendant The first is the event that he drove his insured car with the second defendant.

The forensic report showed that the first defendant, the driver of the insured car with the second appellant, caused his wrong entry to a main road, without making sure it was free, in injuries to the plaintiff, which left him with a disability of 40% of the benefit of the upper left limb, and the first court ruled A degree of binding the two defendants jointly to pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation for his damages.

The judgment was not satisfied in his favor with the previous ruling, so he appealed it, demanded to amend the appealed judgment, and to increase the amount of compensation to 200,000 dirhams, denouncing that the judgment was insignificant, and that it does not compensate for the damages he suffered as a result of the collision accident, and the gains and future damages he missed.

She demanded the second appellant (the insurance company) to reject the appeal, and filed a cross-appeal, in which she demanded that the amount decided by the appealed judgment be reduced, and that the amount of compensation be made 50 thousand dirhams, in proportion to the damages of the victim.

The court clarified in the merits of its ruling (published on the official website of the Judicial Department) that the court of first instance acted according to the law in terms of compensation concluded by the judiciary in favor of the original appellant as a result of the physical and psychological harm he suffered as a result of the accident, and the amount of compensation for his physical and psychological damages was estimated.

She indicated that the papers of the appeal case and the corresponding appeal, lacked any new evidence requiring a review of the findings of the judgment of the first degree court, whether by increase or decrease. The court accepted the two appeals in form, rejected them in substance, upheld the appealed judgment, and obligated each appellant to pay the expenses for his appeal.





