The Dubai Future Foundation announced the participation of 100 university students in the first session of the “Academic Accelerators Program for the Future,” which was organized in cooperation between the “Dubai Future Accelerators” and Hult International University in Dubai, and with the support of the “Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence.”

The “Academic Accelerators Program for the Future” aims to enable students to present their innovations, creativity and ideas and provide pioneering practical solutions to future challenges in vital sectors, by taking advantage of technology, academic cooperation, research, studies and applications of artificial intelligence.

During their participation in the program over a period of six weeks, university students worked to develop and innovate qualitative projects and solutions that employ artificial intelligence tools within five main government challenges, which are providing comprehensive and integrated information about the opportunities of various markets in Dubai to investors, and developing government services to facilitate access to them by investors. All members of society, keeping pace with expected developments in the field of employment and planning professional development in the future, developing research by employing text analysis and natural language techniques, and designing treatment plans according to the patient’s genome.

The “Academic Accelerators Program for the Future” mainly aims to highlight promising talents and competencies among the distinguished students who participate in it from various specializations, as well as to support new innovative ideas, and highlight a new global future perspective for approaching challenges and stimulating creativity, while presenting new methodologies for government work. It can contribute to enhancing efficiency and productivity, leading to consolidating Dubai's position as a supporter of talent and promising future ideas.

The Executive Director of the Future Design and Accelerators Sector at the Dubai Future Foundation, Saeed Al Falasi, confirmed that the “Future Academic Accelerators Program” provides a qualitative opportunity to involve students from international universities in Dubai to work on finding innovative solutions to urgent future challenges, and to contribute effectively to strengthening Dubai’s leadership in designing future solutions. And developing effective and positively influential government work tools in improving the quality of life. Al Falasi said: “This program explores mechanisms for accelerating the innovation of solutions in vital government sectors. It also provides its members with the opportunity to work on unprecedented innovative projects, exchange knowledge and experiences, and benefit from the cognitive and professional guidance opportunities provided by the program, in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation’s network of partners.”

Al Falasi explained that the launch of the “Academic Accelerators for the Future Programme” comes within the framework of a series of “Dubai Future Accelerators” initiatives that aim to strengthen the partnership between the government, private and academic sectors, invest in promising sectors of the future, establish Dubai’s leadership as a preferred global destination for talent and competencies, and employ the latest findings. Technology and research in designing the future.

For her part, Dean of Hult International University in Dubai, Namrata Kamath, confirmed that the “Future Academic Accelerators Program” provided a unique opportunity to involve students in developing ideas for innovative solutions to a variety of challenges, in addition to empowering their skills in working within teams to anticipate the future and develop their capabilities. To employ artificial intelligence tools and applications, which will better prepare them for the future labor market.

She said: “The program also provided an unforgettable experience for our students, and was an important station in their academic journey. The participating students also benefited from the opportunity to learn about the most prominent initiatives of the Dubai Future Foundation in the field of designing the future, and realize the importance of future planning to achieve better results at all levels.”

The “Academic Accelerators Program for the Future” opens the door for university students, graduate students, academic institutions, specialized institutes and research centers to communicate with government agencies, experts and specialists to work on urgent future challenges within an integrated vital system and an environment that supports innovation, creativity and achievement, by taking advantage of technology, artificial intelligence and tools for anticipating tomorrow’s solutions. This will enhance the Dubai Center as a global laboratory for designing the future.