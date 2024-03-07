We had not coincided, since work typical of a – for me – honorable and distinguished commission has occupied my days. However, in moments of reflection I wanted to analyze a little the campaign start of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum to share with you my opinion about your centenary of steps for transformation.

With the poll numbers in his favor, what Claudia he does at every step, will remain for posterity. The walk of Dr. Sheinbaum It is milestone after milestone in Mexican history.

The above, without flattery. Facts only. Based on the numbers indicated, it is a fact that Mexico would have a female president. Also, for the first time in history, a scientific profile would be becoming head of the national executive. There have already been leaders, jurists, soldiers, diplomats, economists, neoliberal technocrats and even a Vicente Fox, unique and unpresentable in his category.

Well, Claudia, in her initial speech, praised the “100 steps for transformation.” An extensive range of real solutions to complex and varied problems in a country as diverse as our Mexico. In the centenary list, the idea of ​​a person of science is reflected, since it pays attention to methodology and scientific study in its creation.

The second floor of the 4T would be supported by 14 'republics' or axes of action divided into implementation mechanisms. The commitment to improve the conditions of Mexicans from all sectors of society includes the what and how necessary to provide certainty to the electorate that the campaign promises are clear ideas and, above all, achievable. The occurrences do not fit.

We will have time during this campaign period to review each axis.

Imelda and Inzunza to the Senate

I have been able to see much more closely the Senate candidates for Morena in Sinaloa, Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza, and I have been able to confirm some things that I think the electorate should know.

Imelda has a very solid speech. Her experience in the upper house makes her a more than authorized voice to highlight the achievements of the 4T in the matter, and ask the people for the opportunity to continue because she knows perfectly well the legislative pending that will bring more benefits to the people. The years-long struggle on the left makes her a candidate with great identity with the movement. Personally, I like her vision in favor of minorities and vulnerable groups.

Inzunza is a great communicator. In addition to his ability to quote writers and poets at the right moment, the Senate candidate does everything naturally, without posturing. He smiles, waves, hugs, gestures. His histrionics in the speech invite you to listen to him; in less than a week he seems to have taken a liking to the campaign. He speaks to his electorate as well as his. He is not afraid of fillers or language vices, his goal is to make himself understood. He has more than assimilated and tropicalized Claudia Sheinbaum's speech for Sinaloa. In the end, as he says, he comes walking from Batequitas, Badiraguato, he must have learned something in his walk.

Vanessa Felix

X: @vanessafelixmx

