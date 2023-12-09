The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi is hosting, for the first time in the Middle East, the WHO advisory seminar on comprehensive surveillance for influenza and other respiratory viruses, which will be held from December 11 to 13, with the participation of more than 100 specialists, including Representatives of the Global Disease Surveillance and Prevention System laboratory in 60 countries, and international experts, with the aim of developing and implementing a global methodology aimed at ensuring preparedness for and response to pandemics of influenza and respiratory viruses.

Hosting, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, and with the support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, comes in line with the health sector’s strategy to develop and improve investigation systems, and enhance preparedness to deal with emerging respiratory diseases, as influenza is one of the communicable respiratory diseases that pose a major challenge to community health, and extends to… Its impact on different sectors.

The advisory circle contributes to benefiting from global experiences and expertise in the field of public health, achieving international cooperation to build networks based on dealing with infectious diseases, and identifying the latest strategies to prevent the spread of influenza. Its outputs will also contribute to modernizing surveillance practices and developing the global system for monitoring influenza and other viruses. Priority respiratory system and response system known as “GISRS”, by coordinating with routine monitoring and response systems, for early detection, active monitoring, and informed use of health measures in the event of any future pandemic or pandemic.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, said that hosting this important advisory seminar aims to achieve a common understanding of global health challenges and exchange experiences in the context of preventing the spread of influenza, explaining that the discussions will revolve around strengthening international cooperation to combat infectious diseases, and encouraging the development of New strategies to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses, and a focus on research and development to contribute to enhancing the capabilities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to provide advanced solutions to public health challenges, and to establish its global position in medicine and scientific research.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, stressed the importance of hosting this event to enhance comprehensive and integrated surveillance for influenza and respiratory viruses, and to raise the readiness of health systems to respond to them, within the framework of the efforts of the health sector in the country, to enhance prevention and protect public health. As a national priority to improve the quality of life.

He said that this advisory seminar enhances joint efforts to implement the national policy for the prevention of communicable diseases, which represents a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their danger to the individual and society, ensuring more effective and efficient exploitation of national resources that contribute to developing the health system’s response to respiratory diseases. Strengthening effective surveillance mechanisms.

For her part, Director of the Global Influenza Program, Dr. Wenqing Zhang, said that the global influenza surveillance system has developed to include more than 160 institutions in 129 member countries of the World Health Organization, including the UAE, explaining that the parties participating in the session will present ways to strengthen the surveillance system. , to meet the needs of global surveillance of influenza viruses, as well as respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, and RSV, with epidemic characteristics.

It is noteworthy that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi topped the cities of the world and achieved many indicators for dealing with the “Covid-19” virus, starting from the response stage, all the way to the recovery stage and overcoming the health, economic and social repercussions of the virus, as it worked since the beginning of the crisis according to a proactive strategy, aiming to ensure health and safety. Society, and its efforts are still continuing to investigate respiratory diseases, including influenza.

