The Al Jarf Comprehensive Police Station in the Ajman Police General Command has achieved a 97% satisfaction rate with the services provided to customers since the beginning of 2022, with a smart transformation rate of 100% in providing services.

The head of the Al Jarf Comprehensive Police Station, Major Muhammad Khalfan Al Shaali, said that the center seeks to implement the Emirates strategy for distinguished government services and implement the UAE government’s promise for future services, stressing the keenness of Ajman Police to redouble efforts aimed at making customers happy, by providing an excellent service experience to customers by designing and launching services that are commensurate with With the visions and needs of customers and the diversity in service delivery channels, the leadership also implements mechanisms and initiatives to motivate positive customers by involving them in designing and developing proactive services and improving their own experience in the center.

With the efforts of the staff and facilitating procedures, the center was able to achieve a time period of 5.12 minutes to provide the service, while the waiting rate reached 2.24 minutes, bringing the percentage of using smart services to 54%, indicating that the center is keen to develop services with suggestions and observations drawn from customers, and the application of practices and methods. Modern by reviewing the best pioneering practices in the field of customer happiness.

The head of the Al-Jarf Comprehensive Police Station added that the center takes into account all the standards of leadership in providing services by achieving time goals, stressing the importance of enhancing the quality of life and improving all processes that would facilitate the access of services to customers and the community, which supports the efforts made to achieve the highest levels of smart transformation in the provision of services. for dealers.