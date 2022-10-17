Home page World

Jogging keeps you healthy and fit, joggers appreciate the peace and solitude. But what if suddenly 100 sheep are chasing you? Then good advice is expensive.

If the stress in everyday life increases, many people go to a forest in their free time to find some balance. Here you can breathe easy, unwind and slow down. According to experts, 20 minutes is enough to recharge your batteries mentally and physically. It doesn’t matter whether you’re just going for a walk and are aware of smells and colors or whether you’re going for a brisk lap in the forest. Eleanor Scholz also wanted to experience a little nature and relaxation during her vacation in France. She decides to hike through a forest. But what she experienced there, she will not soon forget. Landtiere.de summarizes.

100 sheep are chasing a jogger because they got lost in the forest – the video goes viral

A flock of sheep has lost its way and joins a jogger. © Instagram (elea_gram)

The woman enjoys the rest to the fullest. But then she hears a strange noise. before fright hidden behind a tree. She peers cautiously in the direction the sounds are coming from. She sees a sporty dressed woman, who also running through the forest. But she is not alone. There are over 100 sheep in tow. Eleanor Scholz is frozen. What is she supposed to do? Is the woman in danger? Will she from the sleep overrun? As her mind races, the woman approaches, stopping right in front of her. “It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing,” says Scholz the dodo.

100 sheep chase jogger because they got lost in the forest – women are amazed

The two women start a conversation. This is how Eleanor learns the story behind it. “When she stopped to explain her situation to me, all the sheep immediately stopped and waited patiently at her side. That’s when I realized that something really strange was happening here.” The jogger tells Scholz that it’s about Sheep acts entirely alone wandered around in the forest and couldn’t find their way out of it.

Noticing that the herd is following her with confidence, she decides to leave her intended jogging path to take the Sheep back to a pasture respectively. A few minutes later she starts running again and the herd follows her without hesitation. Eleanor Scholz is completely amazed, but finds the selfless and animal-loving action admirable. She records a video and posts it on Instagram. The clip immediately went viral. Within a very short time he received over 16,500 comments. Unfortunately, the video does not show whether the sheep actually made it to the pasture.