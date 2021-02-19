Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Next March, the Moral Education Assessment 2021 project operations team will organize a standardized test for a representative sample of students in 100 schools from different regions of the country.

The Moral Education subject will be examined in the presence of the schools, through tablets that the concerned team will provide to the candidate students after downloading the application for the test, while following safe and preventive procedures.

The moral education program covers four pillars of teaching and learning: personality and morality, the individual and society, civic studies, and cultural studies.

Each school participating in the test receives a report highlighting the performance of its students compared to other schools in the same emirate without revealing the identity of the students who took the test.

It was decided that the exam will be 45 minutes long and include a series of multiple-choice questions. Students will take the exam on tablets, after providing all the tools, equipment and infrastructure of the participating schools. The team is working on providing a tablet for each student with the assessment application being pre-loaded in an offline mode, and allowing it to be used without connecting to the school’s wireless internet.

The Moral Education Standard Assessment is applied to a representative sample of students from 100 selected schools in various regions of the country, to measure their skills in the curriculum content, from grades three, five, seventh, and nine in the school, and the Moral Education Assessment Project Operations Team provides one observer for every 25 students in the test room. . If the number of candidates is less than 15 students in the hall, the school must provide one observer from its staff. It will also have to provide an assistant, in the event that the principal proctor apologizes for the task for any reason, and does not have to leave students during the test without supervision.

Candidates, supervisors and school staff are permitted entry into the testing room, as are IT support personnel in the event of a technical emergency. The school should not allow anyone else into the testing room, and all staff will be required to provide proof of identity.

Each school allocates one test room for every 25 students, and seats are distributed based on the safe distance, in a way that does not allow any student to see the work of his colleagues.

The Moral Education Assessment Project 2021 operations team sends to each school a team consisting of one evaluation supervisor, a team of review organizers and team leaders, provided that all staff wear Moral Education Assessment Project uniforms with the Moral Education logo, and an identification card with the name and the languages ​​spoken in it. On evaluation day, test sessions are held at nine o’clock in the morning or two in the afternoon, with the possibility of allocating more than one session to large schools. The Moral Education Assessment 2021 project operations team arrives at each of the participating schools at least an hour before the test, to prepare rooms and prepare before students attend, while adhering to the physical distance at all times. The exam will be 45 minutes long and is available in both Arabic and English. Students will use devices provided by the team, which will be sterilized in advance, without the need for students to use pens or papers.

During the exam, the concerned team undertakes the task of ensuring attendance and absence, provided that all participating students provide ID cards. Students will not be allowed access to any other electronic devices or smartphones during the test. If the student finishes his test early, he can leave the room and hand over the tablet to the team leader, without being allowed to enter any of the other halls before the end of the official exam time.

Covid-19 Protocol

All members of the 2021 Moral Education Assessment Project team have undergone vaccination against the Coronavirus, and vaccination certificates will be provided to them, along with training for poll organizers to ensure safety measures are adhered to at all times, including physical spacing, disinfection of devices, and the use of masks.

Emergency list

The school must prepare a ready-made emergency list with the names of additional candidate students, for help in the event that one of the students from the representative sample is absent from the test, provided that he is of the same nationality, grade and gender.