The 100% School Bonus (May) It can be requested in the Patria Platform. Nicolás Maduro’s administration has taken out this subsidy every month during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the first five days of the month. The president, for his part, continues to improve and expand his bond policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Requirements

The voucher can be received by parents or guardians who have students enrolled in initial, primary and secondary courses. The students must be 100% verified in the family nucleus and the representatives must have assigned the voucher of Hogares de la Patria. The request for the voucher will be made on the Plataforma Patria. In addition, this is the first bonus after the salary increase after the approval of the law a few days ago.

The amount of 100% Schooling Bonus corresponding to the month of May will be 2,800,000 bolivars, equivalent to $ 0.99. The Platform will send the amount directly and gradually. The message that the beneficiaries will receive, “Our goal is to achieve 100% schooling. We are going to form, as education advances, a free, cultured and highest-level people”, will be sent through the short number 3532 or the veMonedero application.

The delivery of the amount will be made during the 72 business hours and it can be withdrawn from the bank or transferred to a family member or third party. The Patria platform also recommends that before sending the resources to the Bank, the different existing options, such as the payment of public services or the recharge of Movistar, Digitel and Movilnet services, be evaluated.