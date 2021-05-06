The Venezuelan administration continues to take out economic aid for the most vulnerable population affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The last subsidies to come out have been the Family Protection Bonus and the Radical Quarantine II Bonus.

How to request payment?

In the Patria Platform You can request the 100% Schooling Bonus. Nicolás Maduro’s administration delivers the subsidy to parents or guardians with students enrolled in initial, primary and secondary courses. Students have to be 100% verified in the family nucleus.

To receive the 100% Schooling Bonus for the month of May, you have to enter the Patria Platform, check the notification on the right side of the page, review and accept the bonus. In the second step you have to click on the ‘wallet’ section and click on ‘request withdrawal’, select the account and write the amount. In a period of 72 working days the economic amount will be received in the bank account.

The amount of The subsidy will be 2,800,000 bolívares. The Platform will send the amount directly and gradually. The message that beneficiaries will receive, “Our goal is to achieve 100% schooling. We are going to form, as education advances, a free, cultured and highest-level people“, it will be sent through the short number 3532 or the application veMonedero.