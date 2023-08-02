Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced the provision of 100 scholarships annually to attract distinguished international students, noting that it attracted students from 30 countries around the world to join its distinguished academic programs in Arabic language and literature, and Islamic studies in its branches. With the aim of presenting Islam and Arab culture in a civilized and humane manner, based on spreading the virtues of tolerance and love, and the values ​​of moderation and moderation, through the provision of 12 academic programs in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The university affirmed its endeavor to support the process of development, development and scientific research, by offering academic programs in the humanities, social and philosophical sciences. To obtain bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, pointing out that the number of international students studying at the university during the academic year 2022/2023 reached 204 students, representing 17.33% of the total number of university students, which numbered 1177 students in the various academic programs of the university.

The university includes three faculties: the College of Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Humanities, and the College of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research, through which it offers six academic bachelor’s programs that are the first of their kind in the world and the Middle East, including a Bachelor of Islamic Studies specializing in Jurisprudence and Fatwa, and a Bachelor of Islamic Studies specializing in Religious discourse and society, a BA in Islamic studies majoring in Quran and Hadith, a BA in tolerance and coexistence, a BA in Arabic language and literature majoring in language and linguistics, in addition to a BA in Arabic language and literature majoring in literature.

The university also offers four master’s programs that combine the depth of knowledge and the accuracy of specialization, and they include a master’s degree in Arabic language and literature with a specialization in language and linguistics, a master’s degree in Arabic language and literature with a specialization in literature, a master’s degree in jurisprudence of reality, in addition to a master’s degree in jurisprudence of legal discourse, while it offers two doctoral programs specializing in the Arabic language and Islamic Studies, two PhDs in Sharia Jurisprudence in Contemporary Issues, and a PhD in Arabic Language and Literature.

The university indicated that it has become a global beacon in the field of human, social and philosophical sciences, and for this purpose it seeks to enable graduates to possess the ability to take initiative, creativity and critical thinking, spread a positive spirit and belonging to the homeland, and establish values ​​that strengthen social ties, and establish intellectual and material balance. For the Emirati society to be a scientific beacon in openness to the world with a creative mindset and human values.

Attracting students

The Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the university aims to provide the opportunity for the largest number of students from inside and outside the country to enroll in its scientific and academic courses, and its main specializations in the fields of Islamic studies, Arabic language, philosophy, ethics, tolerance, humanities, and preserving the legacy of the late To him, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in addition to its role in promoting the principles of human brotherhood among peoples, which contributes to the transfer of culture and human knowledge, and civilized interaction between nations, indicating that these programs represent a strong motivation for students to turn to human studies , which is no less important in our time than the study of other natural sciences.

He stressed that the university works through its various programs to attract international students in all disciplines, as the university provides them with a package of services such as: entry and residence visas, health insurance cards, and housing.