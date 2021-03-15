Dubai Municipality achieved a 100% reduction in papers last year, and the number of reduced papers reached 20 million 960 thousand and 743 papers annually, and saved more than 95 million dirhams and more than one million working hours.

The director general of the municipality, Dawood Al Hajri, said that the implementation of the improvement measures related to the Dubai strategy for paperless transactions has led to an increase in the percentage of digital completion to 100%, and an increase in the percentage of customer and employee satisfaction, and meeting their needs in an integrated and proactive manner, pointing out that the number of smart and digital transactions provided by the municipality Last year, it amounted to one million and 877 thousand and 987 digital transactions.

He added that the municipality began work by assessing the current situation and restricting the use of paper, and it reached 20 million and 984 thousand and 104 papers, which are used in the services provided to customers, internal operations, voluntarily printed papers, and papers in government resource planning systems, and seven initiatives have been identified to achieve the target in general. 2019, and a result of 56.94% was achieved in 2019, and eight initiatives were identified to achieve the target for the year 2020, and among the initiatives implemented in 2019, the green ticket in municipal centers, service bills, digital receipts, smart inspection, health export certificates, and an appraisal certificate Food product.

He added that among the initiatives for the year 2020 are the Dubai Laboratory Management System, the Import and Re-Export System, My Producers, Systems Development, the Digital Transformation Project, the Contractor Qualification System, the Building Services Improvement Project, the Advertising System, the Reduction and Automation of Internal Forms and Documents, in addition to several additional initiatives.





