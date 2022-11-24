It is assumed that by 2022 there would already be many people driving flying cars and, despite the fact that progress has already been made in this regard, what was least expected to happen happened: a puppy learned to drive a caryes you read correctly, a dog drove a vehicle and it went viral.

Dogs are known to be some of the most intelligent animals, but didn’t you expect their cunning to reach the point of allowing them to control a moving car? However, there is evidence of it.

Monty, Ginny and Porter were the loins caught on video cameras while driving a carjust as if they were human beings. They mastered the steering wheel so well that, in addition to changing speed and parking without major inconvenience, the canines managed to take a 180-degree turn.

The viral video, which was uploaded a few years ago to virtual platforms, is part of a campaign against the abandonment of companion animals, which was led by the Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The objective of the video uploaded to the YouTube platform was to make it clear that pets can develop great intelligence, which leads them to carry out different activities, as long as they are taught to do them with patience and affection.

In the viral clip you can see how the puppies inside the car, complete with seat belts, were clinging to the wheel, while a woman was on one side of them ready to give them the necessary instructions.

How did they make the loins drive a car?

Now the million dollar question: How did they manage to make the pets drive? Although it might seem like a montage to the naked eye, the truth is that the video of the dogs driving a MINI Countryman Cooper S it is real. To get the pets to drive, some adaptations had to be made to the car.

The modifications made to the MINI Countryman Cooper S allowed the canines to carry out the 10 basic driving actions, that is, starting, braking, turning and accelerating.

Likewise, in the recording it can be seen that the steering wheel has a rough cover so that the legs of the loins do not slip. In addition to this, a button was placed to start the car, thereby eliminating the need to use the key, as well as a pulsation system with the legs had to be adapted to reach the brakes.

Added to the above, the three puppies underwent special training that lasted 7 weeks in total, during which time they were taught the steps to press the appropriate buttons on the car and, with it, they could drive them.