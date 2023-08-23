The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that the rate of readiness of public schools to receive students in the new academic year has reached 100%, due to the concerted efforts and continued work of the Foundation’s teams, in addition to implementing comprehensive plans for the new academic year (2023-2024), to ensure the provision of the best Standards related to improving the educational environment in the public education sector.

Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said that more than 290,000 male and female students are preparing to enroll in the new academic year in public schools, for the new academic year, next Monday.

This came during a press conference organized by the media office of the UAE government and the Foundation, yesterday, to announce preparations for the new academic year, which was attended by the Director General of the Foundation, Eng. Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri.

Al-Amiri explained that, before the end of the last academic year, the Foundation’s teams began to develop a road map and action plan to prepare for the new academic year, which included raising the readiness of schools and qualifying some of them to receive students with the aim of providing the requirements for achieving an optimal start for the academic year.

She pointed out that the Foundation is moving forward in cooperation with all partners in order to develop the national educational system and provide it with the elements of its leadership in line with the vision of the leadership that has placed education at the top of its priorities, as it is the main pillar of all comprehensive development plans that the country is witnessing.

She noted that the public education sector has become highly competitive, thanks to the support and visions of the country’s leadership, which made education the UAE’s first investment, indicating that public schools will witness the enrollment of more than 20,000 students this year, moving from the private education sector to the government sector.

Al-Amiri affirmed the institution’s keenness to update its educational policies related to all elements of the educational process, as it set development plans that it will implement at the beginning of the new academic year, in a way that guarantees an improvement in the quality of its educational outputs in terms of knowledge and skills, and in line with the rapid developments in the education sector globally.

In response to a question by “Emirates Today” about the students’ demand to enroll in public schools, Al-Amiri said: The past and new academic years (2023-2024) witnessed a great demand for public schools, due to the large investment from the state in public schools, and what these schools are witnessing. Schools are more competitive, and this high demand for enrollment in government schools is evident in the increase in the number of children enrolled in kindergarten, and students enrolled in the first and second grades.

The new academic year witnesses the opening of 14 new public schools in various emirates of the country, as part of the Foundation’s plan to keep pace with the population expansion in the country and meet the increasing demand for government education services.

For his part, Eng. Muhammad Al-Qassim said that the institution began preparation work for the new academic year nearly six months ago, and formed internal teams to implement plans that included all aspects of the educational process, starting with equipping the infrastructure, modernizing and maintaining school buildings, and passing by introducing school uniforms, and ending with raising Readiness of educational staff.

He referred to the formation of a team of specialists to carry out maintenance for each school separately, in parallel with conducting a comprehensive survey of all public schools nationwide, in the context of keenness to provide an educational infrastructure that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the education sector, noting that the institution has accomplished this in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Infrastructure The development and modernization of 30 schools, and the replacement of 47 other schools.

He added that the Corporation, in cooperation with its partners, school transport service providers, has worked to raise the readiness of the 4,800 school buses, and to ensure that they comply with the best security and safety standards in this field, in addition to adding 78 entirely new school buses to the school transport fleet, with the aim of securing a trip daily students to and from their schools.

Al-Qasim stated that 3,600 computers will be distributed to students, according to the distribution mechanism related to the movement of students between the three academic levels, in addition to providing government schools with 2,187 interactive projectors, to be used in various academic subjects.

He also indicated the completion of printing about 10 million copies of textbooks, pointing out that public schools will start distributing books to students on the first day of school, and the Foundation will follow up on distribution processes to ensure the highest standards of transparency.

He explained that the institution was keen to make school uniforms available to parents of students two months before the start of the school year, by offering them during the month of July 2023 in more than 50 outlets nationwide, in addition to providing the option to obtain them through the website, in order to improve the experience of parents of students in Preparation for the new academic year, indicating that the various sales outlets distributed 600,000 school uniforms.

Al-Qasim pointed out that the institution is interested in expanding the scope of extra-curricular activities in all its schools because of their great importance in improving the outputs of the educational system and developing students’ skills in many vital areas such as artificial intelligence and various arts, as the institution intends to implement more than 450 extra-curricular activities for students in the new academic year. .

For her part, Hessa Rashid said: “We start the new academic year by launching the specialized training week, which aims to raise the readiness of the educational field cadres, including teachers and educational leaders, and refine their skills and experiences through the latest developments in teaching and learning practices, in addition to strengthening the role of educational leaders in providing the environment.” optimal education within the school community.

She drew attention to the participation of 23,492 educational cadres in the specialized training week, which included, in its version for the new academic year, 165 training workshops and educational forums covering various disciplines and educational aspects, in addition to training on the latest technical applications with the aim of employing them in developing educational methods, which is reflected in the efforts to raise standards. students and improving the quality of education and its outputs. The number of training hours reached 656 hours.

She pointed out that there are specialized teams from the institution that worked with teams from the Ministry of Education on feedback from the educational field about the integrated curriculum in the first cycle, and the integrated curriculum in the first cycle was replaced by separate curricula for each subject.

She explained that the institution is keen to raise the readiness of the educational field cadres, including teachers and educational leaders, through the week of specialized training and to refine the competence of the teaching cadres and their experiences through the latest developments in teaching and learning practices, in addition to strengthening the role of educational leaders in providing an attractive educational environment within the school community.

Dr. Omar Al-Dhaheri said that the institution included new competencies and teaching cadres for the new academic year, as about 2,000 new teachers were appointed, including 500 citizens, in a serious step to enrich the cadres in the educational field and fill the gaps in various disciplines, stressing that the recruitment process continues throughout the year. To provide the field with the best teaching expertise and competencies.

13 thousand students are studying in 18 “Ajyal” schools.

Acting Executive Director of the School Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, confirmed the success of the Al-Ajyal Schools model, which is witnessing a large number of students. school.

Al-Dhaheri spoke about the expansion plan in the Al-Ajyal Schools project, where eight new schools have entered in different places in the country, within this project, bringing the total number to 18 schools, including 13,000 students, stressing the success of the Al-Ajyal Schools model.