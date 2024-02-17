100% processing rate of reports received during rain in Ajman Municipality

The Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman was able to deal immediately with all reports received during the period of low weather that the country witnessed during the last period, so that the treatment index achieved a rate of 100%, according to the report issued by the department regarding the work of its competencies during the rains..

The department stated that it dealt with the reports during the period from February 1 to 15, and the cadres in the 80070 call center responded immediately, to continue the plans prepared to deal with the cases, stressing that the efforts of the work teams were integrated to ensure immediate treatment, as they begin receiving the report and directing the field teams. For the reporting site.

The department confirmed that it provides the best equipment and proactive plans to deal with the rainy season and intensifies efforts, which contributed to resolving all reports within record time, noting that it possesses the best programs and equipment necessary to resolve complaints and reports, relying on qualified and trained human competencies to deal immediately with all incoming cases..

It explained that it adopts a smart system in dealing with incoming cases, as it receives reports and complaints through 10 approved channels, which are sorted and classified according to the relevant department and the relevant sector, and are collected in the “CRM” system, for immediate action and closing the cases according to short periods of time..