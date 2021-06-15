100-player WW2 first-person shooter Hell Let Loose hits new-gen consoles this year.

Black Matter’s shooter launched on Steam as an Early Access title in June 2019 and has enjoyed a positive reception. It leaves Early Access on PC and launches proper there on 27th July. It then comes out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S late 2021.

The console announcement trailer is below:

Black Matter raised AU $ 308,368 (about £ 170k) for Hell Let Loose on Kickstarter in 2018, and UK publisher Team17 picked it up.

The video below from YouTuber JackFrags provides a good look at gameplay: