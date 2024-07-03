Home page politics

The deadly attack in Bad Oeynhausen has fueled the debate about migration and deportation. In the crosshairs: Interior Minister Faeser.

Berlin – After the fatal attack on a 20-year-old in Bad Oeynhausen in East Westphalia, SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert criticised the communication of his party colleague, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser. In response to a statement by the minister in which she spoke about the attack and the suspect, Kühnert said in the talk show Markus Lanz in ZDF: “This (…) took 100 percent too much of the perpetrator’s perspective and 100 percent too little of the victim’s and the bereaved’s perspective.”

Kühnert: “The wrong people are at the centre of the discussion”

On the night of June 23, a 20-year-old was attacked while attending his sister’s graduation ball in the Bad Oeynhausen spa gardens. The perpetrator, who according to the public prosecutor’s office is presumably an 18-year-old Syrian, is said to have hit the victim on the head and kicked him, causing him to die of his injuries. The motive is unclear; the victim and perpetrator apparently did not know each other. The accused, who was taken into custody shortly afterwards, has so far remained silent about his crime. According to investigators, he had previously attracted attention for violent, property and drug-related crimes, but had no previous convictions. The possible perpetrator had lived in Germany since 2016, and had only moved to East Westphalia last year.

Moderator Markus Lanz had shown Kühnert an excerpt from a video that had been recorded at an SPD event and in parts World-TV. Faeser said that the 18-year-old Syrian suspect was also an example of “unsuccessful social integration”.

The Interior Minister is not wrong in terms of content, explained Kühnert. “But I think that if you listen carefully when you talk to people in election campaigns and elsewhere, you will hear exactly these examples again and again: that there is a feeling that the wrong people are at the center of the discussion.” Politicians tend to quickly turn to the circumstances. “But that has nothing to do with the fact that a person was killed here who will not come back to life.”

CDU criticizes Faeser, Linnemann calls for resignation

He was sure that Faeser had no “blind spot” in her attitude. “I know how much the fight against religious fundamentalism and its excesses (…) is close to her heart,” he told Lanz. He cited the searches of the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) as an example. Radical forces were trying to misuse domestic political discussions for hate and incitement. “But we have to be professionals enough to do that (…), to have empathy for the victim and the bereaved, and not to sugarcoat anything,” Kühnert continued. At the same time, however, criminals must also be put in their place.

Faeser’s statement had already been disapproved of by the CDU. Secretary General Carsten Linnemann called her statement “a de facto reversal of the perpetrator-victim relationship”. His party advocated that young people should also be prosecuted under adult criminal law. Jan Redmann, head of the CDU in Brandenburg, demanded that the age of criminal responsibility be lowered to 12 years. And the parliamentary manager of the CSU, Alexander Hoffmann, suggested that Faeser should resign.

However, the deputy chairman of the Green parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, felt that the call for resignation went too far: “The minister responsible for the country’s internal security is doing a good job,” von Notz told the New Osnabrück Newspaper“Ensuring this security obliges all democratic parties at federal and state level to look for what they have in common and not to emphasise what divides them – and not to waste a second on absurd calls for resignation from the ranks of the CSU.” (ah with dpa)