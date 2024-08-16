A fire broke out in the Orbita shopping center in Rostov-on-Don

A fire broke out in the Orbita shopping center in Rostov-on-Don, 100 people were evacuated. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Russian region.

“At 17:30, a report was received of a fire in the Orbita shopping center on 10/4 Korolev Avenue. The fire was in a store on the third floor,” the agency’s source said.

There were no casualties in the incident, all 100 people were successfully evacuated. At the moment, the fire has been extinguished. 38 people and 10 units of equipment participated in extinguishing the fire.