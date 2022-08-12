Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Police organized a youth tour with the participation of about 100 young people within the summer camp of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation, coinciding with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year. The “Youth Tour” was attended by the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department and the Police Legacy Department of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, which included a tour between the spaces of the Abu Dhabi Creative Center to explore opportunities to practice hobbies and skills, and to develop special projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality of life. Colonel Ahmed Juma Al Khaili, Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, explained that the event included a cross-generational meeting that brought together young people, senior citizens and children, and presented souvenirs from the police legacy to the first 100 visitors to the Abu Dhabi Creative Center. He pointed out that the celebration of the International Youth Day is an affirmation of the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous interest in the youth category and motivating them towards creativity and adoption of development ideas and proposals, as it focused on the concept of youth roots and intergenerational interdependence in Abu Dhabi Police, and introducing them to the “Zayed First Regiment Course”, which contributed a distinguished role In the process of police and security work, to proceed from the great stages of development that we are witnessing today.