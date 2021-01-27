The spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that there are differences in the methods of manufacturing the three vaccines available in the country, but all of them are safe and successful in stimulating the body to produce antibodies that prevent infection with the Corona virus.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, stated that the “Covid-19” vaccine is safe and effective, denying that it has any negative impact on fertility.

In detail, Dr. Farida Al Hosani confirmed that the availability of more than one vaccine in the UAE is an advantage to provide more than one option for individuals, noting that the difference between the three vaccines available in the country is the way each vaccine works, as the Chinese vaccine “Sinopharma” depends on the technology of the killed virus. It is a traditional technique in the manufacture of vaccines, as it contains particles of the virus and not the live virus. As for the Russian “Sputnik” vaccine, it depends on a technique found in other vaccines, which is based on the use of a live virus, but it has been weakened, as a carrier of “Covid-19” particles, But it does not cause disease, but rather stimulates the immune bodies in the body, and the third “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine uses a new technique that is the use of RNA technology, which is a genetic code that enters the cell and helps it to manufacture a protein similar to the protein present in the virus, which stimulates The body creates antibodies that give it the required immunity.

Al Hosani added, “There are differences in the methods of manufacturing the three vaccines, and their methods of work, but their goal is one, which is to stimulate the body to produce antibodies that prevent infection, and thus provide many options for protection, and it is completely safe for the recipient.”

She attributed giving a person two doses of the vaccine to the fact that the first dose introduces the body to the virus in order to start the formation of antibodies, but it is not at the level required to give protection, and some people may become infected after taking the first dose as a result of their negligence in adhering to personal protection measures, especially since the body may not have Create adequate antibodies to prevent disease, indicating that the second dose aims to double the antibodies, and their numbers reach the ideal level, and then the body’s resistance to the disease will have reached a high level 14 days after the second dose.

Al Hosani confirmed that the rate of infection with the Coronavirus decreases gradually after taking the second dose, but it does not reach zero, especially with the difference in effectiveness between one vaccine and another, according to scientific studies, indicating that there will be studies that will appear in the next stage for new types of vaccines currently in the phase. The third clinical trial, which shares the main goals with current vaccines, is to prevent deaths and complications.

She stressed that the Chinese “Sinopharm” vaccination has proven 100% effective in preventing complications from the disease, “therefore we always recommend taking the vaccination,” noting that “some individuals refuse the vaccine, and prefer to wait for the natural immunity that occurs with infection, which is a misconception, because their infection The virus may endanger their lives, and therefore it is important for them to have prior immunity, because it is the safest way.

Al-Hosani added that “taking the vaccination does not prevent the continuation of the tests. Despite the very low rate of infection among those who received the vaccination, compared to those who did not receive it, but maintaining the examination helps the medical sector to discover cases of infection and trap the virus.”

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi confirmed the absence of any scientific evidence or studies talking about the effect of the “Covid-19” vaccine on fertility, noting that “the rumors related to vaccinations have been familiar since the discovery of vaccines, and they appear with any new vaccine.”

Al-Kaabi said, in a press statement, that the state has an advantage that is not available in many countries of the world, which is to conduct clinical trials on its soil under the supervision of the Department of Health and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. “Any serious symptoms or complications of the vaccine, the health authorities in the country would have stopped it immediately.”

He added that “the issue of vaccine safety is resolved, because it depends on the first and second stages of the trials, and we participated in the third phase, and we tried the vaccine on ourselves and on the participants with us, and we have been confirmed for its effectiveness in the production of antibodies, and with the daily expansion of taking the vaccine, no serious cases have occurred. , Or hospital admissions for any case that took the vaccine, ”indicating that“ vaccination provides full protection for the body, and cases of infection who have received the vaccine are very few, and the infection was simple, without symptoms, and it does not need to be hospitalized. ”

New checks

Dr. Farida Al Hosani emphasized the keenness of the medical sector in the UAE to keep up with the latest scientific developments in the field of combating the “Covid-19” virus, noting that there are three new types of tests that can be used to diagnose cases of “Corona” infection in emergency departments or care centers. Urgent health facilities in Abu Dhabi, which speeds up the discovery of cases that have symptoms to take the appropriate medical action with them.

